College football notebook: One play, two injured for Purdue

A pair of key Purdue offensive players were injured on the same play on Saturday against Minnesota.

Sep 28, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Elijah Sindelar (2) is taken off the field after an injury in the first half against the Minnesota Gophers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Elijah Sindelar went down with a shoulder injury after being sacked from behind by Minnesota defensive lineman Tai’yon Devers, while sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore was injured when his leg buckled on a pass route. Both had to be helped off the field, and Moore was eventually carted off the sideline to the locker room.

As of Saturday night, Purdue had yet to give any updates on the injuries. Sindelar returned to action Sunday for the first time since sustaining a concussion in Purdue’s victory over Vanderbilt on Sept. 7.

Minnesota won the game, the Big Ten opener for both schools, 38-31.

—Wide receiver Devon Williams is transferring to Oregon — not Oregon State as that school announced Thursday — after an apparent change of heart.

Williams, who left the Southern California program two games into the season, made the announcement on Twitter on Friday. And while Oregon State did not announce Williams’ commitment, the football program’s Twitter account shared Williams’ tweet.

Williams, the No. 1-rated high school athlete in the 2018 recruiting class, will have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the rest of the 2019 season. He played in one game this season, catching one pass for 11 yards against Stanford on Sept. 7.

—The Maryland Terrapins were without wide receiver DJ Turner in Friday’s 59-0 loss to Penn State, a decision coach Michael Locksley says was to let Turner focus on “non-football things.”

That apparently refers to a DUI charge for Turner related to an early morning traffic stop on Sept. 20, according to The Washington Post. The senior wideout was also charged with reckless driving and disobeying an officer, among other violations, the Post reports, citing state public judiciary logs.

Turner has four catches for 84 yards this season for Maryland (2-2). He also has three punt returns for 107 yards and a TD and one kickoff return of 22 yards.

