NCAAF notebook: Whisenhunt reportedly to interview at Georgia Tech

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt will interview for the head coaching job at Georgia Tech this weekend, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt smiles as he talks with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The 56-year-old Whisenhunt, who played tight end for the Yellow Jackets, has worked as a coach in the NFL since 1997. He spent six seasons as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and a season and a half leading the Tennessee Titans. Prior to that, he served as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-5 this season after last weekend’s 45-21 loss at Georgia. Current Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson is 83-59 at Georgia Tech, leading the program to eight bowls in the 10 seasons prior to this one. But his team has made just one bowl in the previous three seasons.

The Chargers play in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

—Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is not expecting Urban Meyer to leave the Buckeyes anytime soon and denied a report that a succession plan to promote offensive coordinator Ryan Day is already in place for 2020.

Football Scoop claimed, citing anonymous sources, that Meyer informed Smith and Ohio State he planned to step down prior to the 2020 season.

Smith, in a text to ESPN, said there was “no truth” to the report while Meyer declined comment in Indianapolis ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten championship game against Northwestern.

Per the report, in order to retain Day, Ohio State would bump his salary with an “unwritten understanding” he will succeed Meyer. Day was interim coach of the Buckeyes in September during Meyer’s suspension and is expected to be a top candidate for several head-coaching vacancies.

—Iowa tight end Noah Fant announced Friday that he will forgo his final college season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

He declared his intentions in a lengthy Twitter post and confirmed the news to his hometown newspaper, The World-Herald in Omaha, Neb.: “It has always been my dream to play in the NFL. I talked it over with my family and coaches and that is a decision I am comfortable with.”

He said he will start preparing immediately for the NFL scouting combine and won’t take part in Iowa’s bowl game, which will be announced on Sunday. Early mock drafts suggest the 6-foot-5, 241-pound Fant could be the first tight end selected.

—Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver will not play in the Cougars’ bowl game, meaning the junior has suited up for Houston for the last time.

Just a week ago, Oliver told the Houston Chronicle he would play in the still-to-be-determined bowl game, but he apparently has changed his mind. On Friday, he announced on social media that he is leaving the school to begin preparations for the NFL draft.

“When I first set foot on campus, I knew one day I would be leaving the University of Houston football program so that I could realize a dream of playing at the next level,” he wrote. “Well today is that day.”

— Charlotte has withdrawn its offer to James Madison coach Mike Houston to become its next head football coach.

“Last evening, Coach Houston informed us that he had interest in exploring other head coaching opportunities, while remaining under consideration here,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement. “We feel great about our candidate pool and believe this institution, our students, fans and team deserve a head coach that is 100 percent committed to the Charlotte 49ers.”

Charlotte is seeking a replacement for Brad Lambert, who was fired Nov. 18 after six seasons and a 21-48 record. Houston, a North Carolina native, is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the head coaching job at East Carolina, which fired Scottie Montgomery earlier this week.

