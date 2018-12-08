Ohio State names Hartline permanent WR coach

Ohio State has named alum Brian Hartline, who served as the Buckeyes’ interim wide receiver coach this season after the firing of Zach Smith, to the position on a permanent basis, the school announced Saturday.

Contract terms were not announced.

Hartline, 32, spent seven seasons in the NFL before joining the Buckeyes as quality control coach prior to the 2017 season. He was elevated to interim position coach when Smith was dismissed on July 23 after reports of domestic violence allegations became known.

“Brian is a terrific young coach and mentor to our players and I am thrilled he is on our staff permanently now,” said Ryan Day, who will replace Urban Meyer as Ohio State head coach on Jan. 2. “Brian was displaying outstanding leadership qualities when he was a quality control coach, and his efforts coaching the wide receivers this season are a huge reason we are Big Ten champions and headed to the Rose Bowl.”

The wide receiver unit this season set school single-season records for receptions, yards and touchdowns. The unit — which featured senior co-captains Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin, and junior K.J. Hill — caught 291 passes this season for 4,211 yards and 43 touchdowns. They broke the marks of 287 receptions (set in 2017), 3,707 yards (2014) and 42 touchdowns (2014).

Those four players each have more than 1,000 career receiving yards. Entering the Rose Bowl, Campbell has 1,697 career receiving yards, Hill has 1,642, McLaurin has 1,219 and Dixon has 1,119.

Hartline played on three Big Ten championship teams with Ohio State from 2006-08. During his Buckeyes’ career, he had 90 catches, 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns.

