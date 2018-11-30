Ohio State AD denies Meyer 2020 succession plan

FILE PHOTO: Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer tests the wind direction on the sidelines in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is not expecting Urban Meyer to leave the Buckeyes anytime soon and denied a report that a succession plan to promote offensive coordinator Ryan Day is already in place for 2020.

Football Scoop claimed, citing anonymous sources, Meyer informed Smith and Ohio State he planned to step down prior to the 2020 season.

Day, who was interim coach of the Buckeyes in September during Meyer’s suspension, is expected to be a top candidate for several head-coaching vacancies.

To retain Day, Ohio State would bump his salary with an “unwritten understanding” he will succeed Meyer, per the report.

Smith, in a text to ESPN, said there was “no truth” to the report while Meyer declined comment in Indianapolis ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten championship game against Northwestern.

Day told ESPN on Friday that he is still interested in, and very much in the running for, other college jobs.

Meyer, 54, said earlier this week he is planning to coach next season. Football Scoop reported Meyer intends to address his health challenges and status as Ohio State’s coach as early as after Saturday’s game.

—Field Level Media