Ohio State trustees to discuss Meyer's fate Wednesday

Ohio State University reportedly announced Monday that the board of trustees will meet Wednesday morning to discuss the fate of Buckeyes football coach Urban Meyer after an investigation into the coach’s actions in the wake of the Zach Smith scandal.

FILE PHOTO: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, U.S., November 4, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

According to The Columbus Dispatch’s Lucas Sullivan, the university announced in a statement Monday that a special committee set up to investigate Meyer is verbally telling board members of its findings on Monday. The decision ultimately sits in the hands of Ohio State President Michael V. Drake, though it is unclear if he will make a decision Wednesday.

Also according to Sullivan:

“Two sources connected to the investigation said the likely recommendation is a suspension for Meyer. Drake and the board could also opt for a ‘time served’ punishment since Meyer has been removed from football activities for more than two weeks.”

Meyer fired Smith, his wide receivers coach, on July 23 after an Ohio judge issued a protection order to keep Smith from within 500 feet of his ex-wife. The following day, at Big Ten media day, Meyer denied knowledge of Smith’s alleged 2015 abuse while acknowledging he knew of Smith’s alleged 2009 abuse that occurred while Smith was on Meyer’s staff at the University of Florida.

Meyer was placed on administrative leave Aug. 1, after Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of Smith, said in an interview she had been in repeated contact in 2015 with Meyer’s wife regarding alleged abuse by her then-husband.

Meyer admitted on Aug. 5 that he knew of both alleged incidents at the time each happened and “followed proper reporting protocols and procedures,” acknowledging that his recent statements were inaccurate. He apologized for his comments on July 24 and said that he “failed in my words.”

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who also coaches quarterbacks, has served as acting head coach during the investigation.

—Field Level Media