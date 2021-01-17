Ohio State RB Trey Sermon declares for NFL draft

FILE PHOTO: Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Trey Sermon (8) scores a rushing touchdown against Clemson Tigers defense in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Sunday.

“I am truly excited for the opportunity to pursue my dreams at the next level,” he posted on social media. “I know the best is yet to come for me!”

Sermon rushed for a Big Ten title-game record 331 yards in a Dec. 19 win against Northwestern and ran for 193 yards in a victory against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day in the Sugar Bowl.

In Monday’s national championship game against No. 1 Alabama, Sermon was injured on his first carry and did not return. The No. 2 Buckeyes went on to lose, 52-24.

A transfer from Oklahoma, Sermon rushed 116 times for 870 yards and four touchdowns and added 12 catches for 95 yards in eight games for the Buckeyes this season.

He rushed for 2,076 yards and 22 scores and caught 36 passes for 391 yards and three TDs over three seasons with the Sooners (2017-19).

