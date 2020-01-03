Ohio State's Young enters NFL draft

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) against the Clemson Tigers during the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young became the third member of the school’s productive junior class to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

He posted his emotional announcement on Twitter on Friday.

“After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it’s time for me to begin the next chapter,” Young wrote, before going on to thank his family and the Buckeyes community.

A Heisman Trophy finalist, he joins running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive back Jeff Okudah in leaving the Buckeyes a year early. He is expected to be a top-five draft pick.

Young leads the nation with 16.5 sacks in 2019, despite missing two games after being suspended for an off-field issue. He also had 46 tackles and six forced fumbles. Overall, he had 30.5 career sacks for the Buckeyes.

A native of Maryland, Young could play professionally close to home. The Washington Redskins have the No. 2 pick, and he could join a pair of former teammates there: quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

That’s what Haskins apparently hopes, at least.

“See you soon,” Haskins commented on Young’s tweet.

—Field Level Media