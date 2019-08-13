Former Oklahoma star RB Gaddis dies at 50

Former Oklahoma running back Mike Gaddis has died, according to multiple reports. He was 50.

Gaddis reportedly died Monday at his home in Oklahoma City. A cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

The Oklahoman reported that Gaddis suffered from kidney disease for most of his adult life. The newspaper said he underwent a kidney transplant in 2005.

Gaddis caused a sensation as a sophomore in 1989 by rushing for 829 yards in six games before suffering a major knee injury in the third quarter against Texas on Oct. 14.

Gaddis missed the 1990 season while recovering but returned to rush for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns in 1991. He finished his college career with 2,622 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

Gaddis was a sixth-round pick in 1992 by the Minnesota Vikings but never played in an NFL game.

