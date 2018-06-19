Sooners' Riley receives five-year, $25 million deal

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is the owner of a rich contract extension before his second season even commences.

Dec 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley raises the Big 12 championship trophy after the Big 12 Championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a five-year, $25 million deal for Riley on Tuesday after he went 12-2 in his first season as coach.

Riley will make $4.8 million this season and his base salary will increase by $100,000 in each of the remaining four seasons.

He made $3.1 million last season as the Sooners reached the College Football Playoff behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield before losing to Georgia 54-48 in double-overtime in the national semifinals at the Rose Bowl.

Riley, 34, became Oklahoma’s coach after the sudden retirement of Bob Stoops 12 months ago.

Riley was an assistant on the Sooners’ staff for two seasons before replacing Stoops.

—Field Level Media