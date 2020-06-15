Second Oklahoma State LB tests positive for COVID-19

For the second time this month, an Oklahoma State football player has confirmed he has contracted COVID-19.

Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez on Sunday tweeted he tested positive for coronavirus.

“Upon reporting back for testing and prior to training at OSU, I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the tweet read. “I have been completely asymptomatic. This message goes to urge that even though you may not exhibit symptoms, you may still be a carrier per the guidelines of the CDC. Please continue to use extreme caution when presenting yourself to any group gatherings that exist beyond the confines of your own home and surroundings. COVID-19 is not a hoax and still exists. Be safe, be well, and best wishes.”

On June 2, fellow OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted he, too, had contracted the coronavirus. Ogbongbemiga said he contracted the virus “after attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself.”

A day after Ogbongbemiga’s tweet, OSU athletic director Kevin Klintworth tweeted that three Cowboys student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19, stating that more than 150 staffers, coaches and student-athletes were tested, and all three positives were asymptomatic.

Oklahoma State announced June 2 that as part of its phased return to athletic activities, football players and support staff would be permitted to access on-campus athletic facilities for voluntary training and conditioning beginning Monday, per Big 12 guidelines.

As of Sunday night, no announcement had been made as to any possible change to that return date.

Rodriguez, a senior this season, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection after leading the Cowboys and finishing fourth in the conference with 103 tackles.