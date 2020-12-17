Oregon coach Cristobal receives six-year extension

FILE PHOTO: Nov 27, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon trustees approved a contract extension for football coach Mario Cristobal through the 2025 season, the school announced Thursday.

The Oregonian reported that the $27.3-million contract adds annual retention bonuses for Cristobal while increasing the buyout should he leave before the end of the contract. The timing of the deal comes with speculation that Cristobal is a candidate for the vacant Auburn head coaching position.

“I am humbled and honored to be part of the best college football program in the country,” Cristobal said. “The tremendous commitment from the University and our administration to our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff is unmatched and has been unwavering since day one. We are just getting started, and I am fired up to relentlessly work and build upon the success so far.”

Cristobal, 50, sports a 24-9 record with Oregon since being promoted after Willie Taggart departed for Florida State in December 2017. The Ducks are bidding for their second consecutive Pac-12 title on Friday against Southern California.

The $4.55-million average for the six years starting with this season moves Cristobal from 11th in among football coaches the conference to fourth -- but only $450,000 behind the Pac-12 leader, Kyle Whittingham of Utah, according to the Oregonian.

“Mario has been a tremendous leader, and we are excited that he will continue to lead Oregon football,” athletic director Mullens said. “He has built a strong culture and foundation within our program in a very short period of time and I am confident we will continue to build upon the success we have experienced so far and reach even greater heights. We look forward to the future of Oregon football under Mario’s continued leadership.”

Cristobal owns a 51-56 record with Florida International (2007-12) and Oregon.