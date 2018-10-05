Former teammate charged in Rice star's death

A former teammate has been arrested on a second-degree felony in relation to the death of Rice defensive end Blain Padgett, who was found dead in his apartment in March.

Stuart Mouchantaf, 25, faces a charge of delivery of a controlled substance causing death after allegedly giving Padgett a pill that was laced with carfentanil.

According to prosecutors, the 21-year-old Padgett bought what he thought was hydrocodone from Mouchantaf. Padgett died in his sleep due to the effects of the carfentanil, which is considered 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and thousands of times more powerful than morphine.

Mouchantaf, who played for Rice from 2012-15, faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted. The charge carries a minimum sentence of two years.

His bond was set Friday at $250,000 and he must wear an ankle monitor and turn over his passport.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about the latest developments in the investigation in the death of Blain Padgett, whose family continues to be foremost in our thoughts,” a statement from the school reads. “We want to thank the Houston Police Department investigators assigned to this case for their hard work in the wake of this tragedy. In light of the fact that charges have just been filed, any further comment would be inappropriate at this time.”

Rice pushed back the start of spring practice until the week after spring break (March 19-24) following Padgett’s death.

Padgett, a junior from Sour Lake, Texas, led the Owls’ defensive line with 41 tackles and was second with 5.5 tackles for loss in 2016.

Padgett was limited to three games in 2017. He amassed 3.5 sacks across his three seasons at the school.

—Field Level Media