Bowl roundup: Oklahoma State drops No. 23 Missouri

Kolby Peel stopped Missouri quarterback Drew Lock on a fourth-and-1 run for no gain at the Oklahoma State 9-yard line with 1:01 left Monday, preserving the Cowboys’ 38-33 win over the 23-ranked Tigers in the Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.

Dec 31, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Larry Rountree III (34) carries the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Peel (31) during the first half in the 2018 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

It was the fourth win over a ranked team this year for Oklahoma State (7-6), which led 35-19 in the third quarter but needed a dramatic play from a defense that gave up 637 total yards. Peel provided that play, chasing Lock down on a run around right end and making an ankle tackle.

Cowboys quarterback Taylor Cornelius completed 26 of 44 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns, tying a Liberty Bowl record for touchdown passes in a game. Freshman Chuba Hubbard supplied 145 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Tyron Johnson caught seven passes for 141 yards and two scores.

Lock, considered a potential first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, hit on 23 of 38 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. Larry Rountree rolled up 204 yards on 27 rushes, and Johnathan Johnson hauled in nine passes for 185 yards and a touchdown for Missouri (8-5).

No. 22 Northwestern 31, No. 17 Utah 20

The Wildcats scored four touchdowns in the third quarter — taking advantage of three turnovers — to rally from a 17-point halftime deficit and beat the Utes in the Holiday Bowl at San Diego.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson threw two touchdown passes in the game-turning scoring barrage and finished 21 of 30 for 241 yards with the two TD tosses and an interception. Isaiah Browser picked up 69 of his 70 rushing yards in the second half for the Wildcats (9-5).

Utah (9-5) is now 11-2 in bowl games under 15-year coach Kyle Whittingham. The Utes played without starting quarterback Tyler Huntley (collarbone) and senior linebacker Chase Hansen (hip). Both players were a game-time decision.

No. 19 Texas A&M 52, North Carolina State 13

Trayveon Williams ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns as the Aggies overwhelmed the Wolfpack at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

Williams had scoring runs of 2, 17 and 93 yards, the last coming early in the fourth quarter and broke the Gator Bowl record for rushing yardage. Syracuse’s Floyd Little set the mark of 216 yards in 1966 against Tennessee. Williams also tied the bowl mark for rushing touchdowns.

Kellen Mond ran for a touchdown and threw for a score as the Aggies (9-4) finished the season with four consecutive victories. The Wolfpack (9-4) failed in their quest to notch three consecutive bowl victories for the first time in school history.

Stanford 14, Pittsburgh 13

Cameron Scarlett caught quarterback K.J. Costello’s fumble mid-air in the end zone for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, allowing the Cardinal to beat the Panthers in the Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas.

Outplayed most of the game by the Pitt (7-7), Stanford (9-4) drove 76 yards to the Pittsburgh 2-yard line before Costello faked a handoff and plunged into the Cardinal line.

After a hit by Dewayne Hendrix, the ball popped into the air and right into the hands of Scarlett, who had been blocking in the end zone.

Cincinnati 35, Virginia Tech 31

Michael Warren II’s second touchdown run came from 8 yards out with 1:29 to play as the Bearcats won a back-and-forth Military Bowl against the Hokies at Annapolis, Md. There were six lead changes in the second half.

The Bearcats (11-2) covered 64 yards in five plays for the winning points and notched the third 11-win season in program history. Virginia Tech (6-7) failed to register a 26th consecutive winning season.

Warren rushed for 166 yards on 20 carries. Cincinnati’s Hayden Moore completed 11 of 25 passes for 120 yards with one interception. Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis was 20 of 31 for 219 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. Deshawn McClease gained 102 yards on 13 carries for the Hokies.

Oregon 7, Michigan State 6

Despite being held to just 203 total yards, their lowest output of the season, the Ducks took advantage of a fourth-quarter touchdown to beat the Spartans in the Redbox Bowl at Santa Clara, Calif.

A touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Dillon Mitchell with 11:19 to play proved to be the difference. Michigan State’s offense was unable to take advantage of three trips to the red zone while missing or misplaying two field goal tries in the final nine minutes.

Herbert finished just 19 of 33 for 166 yards and the Ducks (9-4) gained only 37 yards on the ground against the Spartans’ No. 1 rushing defense in the nation. Michigan State (7-6) finished with a 331-203 edge in total yards.

—Field Level Media