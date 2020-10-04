Top 25 roundup: Iowa State topples No. 18 Oklahoma

Breece Hall ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lift Iowa State to a historic 37-30 win over No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday night in Ames, Iowa.

Oct 3, 2020; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) breaks open a run for the go ahead touchdown during their football game at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

It was the Cyclones’ first home win over the Sooners since 1960, a streak of 24 consecutive games. Oklahoma (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) has dropped back-to-back games for the first time since 1999 and is 0-2 in the Big 12 for the first time since 1998.

The Cyclones (2-1, 2-0) trailed by as many as 11 points in the game and by seven midway through the fourth quarter but rebounded after a fourth-quarter turnover to score a pair of quick touchdowns and pull off the victory.

The Sooners’ chances for a late comeback ended with Isheem Young’s interception of a Spencer Rattler pass in the end zone for a touchback with just more than a minute remaining. Purdy threw for 254 yards and a touchdown. Rattler threw for 300 yards and two scores, but the Sooners ran for just 114 yards.

No. 1 Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Trevor Lawrence passed for three touchdowns as the Tigers downed the Cavaliers at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

Lawrence completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 329 yards as Clemson improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Virginia slipped to 1-1, 1-1. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 89 more.

The victory was Clemson’s 24th straight at home, a school record, and boosted the Tigers to a national-best 43-1 in home games since 2014. Of the 120 players on Clemson’s roster, 111 have never experienced a loss at home.

TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31

Max Duggan passed for 231 yards and rushed for 79 more, including a decisive 26-yard touchdown run with 4:01 to play, as the Horned Frogs continued their recent domination of the Longhorns with an upset in Big 12 play in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns drove to the TCU 1-yard line before Keaontay Ingram fumbled on an inside running play with 2:32 to play.

Duggan, who also had a 5-yard scoring run in the second quarter, was 20 of 30 through the air and survived despite getting pummeled by the Texas defense. The Horned Frogs (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) outgained Texas 457-388 in the win.

No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24

Mac Jones threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide continued their recent domination of the Aggies in their Southeastern Conference matchup in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

In upping their record to 2-0 overall and in the conference, the Crimson Tide rolled up 544 yards and punted twice to record their eighth straight win over the Aggies (1-1, 1-1). Alabama coach Nick Saban improved to 20-0 against his former assistants, and 4-0 against A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond completed 25 of 44 passes for 318 yards with three scores and an interception, which was returned 47 yards for a second-quarter touchdown by Daniel Wright. John Metchie finished with 181 yards on just five catches, including two for touchdowns, for Alabama.

No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24

Kyle Trask passed for four touchdowns, two of them to Kyle Pitts, as the host Gators topped the Gamecocks in SEC play at Gainesville, Fla.

Trask and Pitts have teamed up for six touchdowns over the first two games for the Gators (2-0, 2-0 SEC). Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards and an interception against the Gamecocks and also threw scoring passes to Trent Whittemore and Kadarius Toney (six receptions, 86 yards). Trask has thrown 10 scoring passes in two games to help Florida average 44.5 points during the span.

Collin Hill was 28-of-47 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns for the Gamecocks (0-2, 0-2). Kevin Harris rushed for 100 yards and one score and also caught a touchdown pass. Shi Smith had 12 receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6

Slideshow ( 4 images )

Zamir White ran for two touchdowns and Stetson Bennett passed for one as the host Bulldogs defeated the Tigers in an SEC game matchup.

White rushed for 88 yards on 19 carries for the Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0 SEC). Bennett, who came off the bench to spark the offense in a 37-10 victory at Arkansas last week, completed 17 of 28 for 240 yards.

Georgia held the Tigers (1-1, 1-1) without a touchdown, allowing 39 rushing yards and limiting Bo Nix to 21 completions in 40 attempts for 177 yards. Nix had thrown three second-half touchdowns in a 29-13 victory against Kentucky last week.

Tulsa 34, No. 11 UCF 26

Senior Zach Smith overcame a slow start to rally the unranked Golden Hurricane past the host Knights in their American Athletic Conference matchup in Orlando, Fla.

Smith completed only one pass for nine yards in the first quarter but finished 17 of 29 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

Dillon Gabriel completed 28 of 51 passes for 330 yards and one score and drove the Knights (2-1, 1-1 AAC) to Tulsa’s 33-yard line before running out of time. The win for the Golden Hurricane (1-1, 1-0) was their fourth in a row in the series and snapped UCF’s home winning streak at 21 games.

No. 12 North Carolina 26, Boston College 22

Sam Howell threw two touchdown passes and running back Javonte Williams scored twice, but the Tar Heels needed a defensive stop on the Eagles’ two-point conversion attempt in the final minute to prevail in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

North Carolina’s Trey Morrison intercepted the two-point conversion pass and returned it to the other end zone for two points for the Tar Heels (2-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 45 seconds remaining.

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec nearly orchestrated a comeback but finished 37-for-56 for 313 yards with two touchdown throws. Boston College (2-1, 1-1) was limited to 40 rushing yards.

No. 15 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 7

The Bearcats continued their perfect start to the 2020 season by beating the Bulls in the opening American Athletic Conference game for both teams.

Gerrid Doaks rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries to lead Cincinnati (3-0, 1-0 AAC). Junior quarterback Desmond Ridder had a mixed game for the Bearcats, finishing with 143 passing yards and two touchdowns, but also three interceptions.

After Cincinnati scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters for a 21-0 advantage, USF (1-2, 0-1) finally got on the board, but never got close. Cincinnati’s Tre Tucker ran back the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, reestablishing the three-touchdown advantage, and the Bearcats would not be threatened again.

Arkansas 21, No. 16 Mississippi State 14

Joe Foucha accounted for two of the Razorbacks’ three interceptions as they stymied the Bulldogs en route to their first SEC win in almost three years

Arkansas (1-1, 1-1 SEC) first-year coach Sam Pittman earned his first victory as the Razorbacks put together two excellent defensive halves to pick up their first conference win since beating Ole Miss on Oct. 28, 2017. Mississippi State kicked off 2020 with a record-setting defeat of reigning national champion LSU last week.

Key to the Arkansas defense were the three interceptions of Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello, who a week earlier set the SEC single-game passing record with 623 yards. His 36 completions at LSU set a program record that Costello again topped on Saturday, going 43 of 59 for 313 yards.

No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7

Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as the Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) generated 593 total yards of offense and blistered the Jayhawks at Lawrence, Kan.

The start was the second for Illingworth in place of Spencer Sanders, who remained out after spraining his right ankle in the season opener.

Chuba Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher last season, added 145 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Standout receiver Tylan Wallace contributed nine catches for 148 yards with two scores. Miles Kendrick threw for 90 yards for Kansas (0-3, 0-2).

No. 20 LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7

The Commodores had no match for the Tigers’ speed and athleticism, resulting in a blowout at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

After being shredded for 623 passing yards last week in a loss to Mississippi State, LSU came up with a much better defensive effort in Week 2. The Tigers held Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-2 SEC) to 3.9 yards per play and picked Commodores quarterback Ken Seals twice.

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens, who hails from nearby Murfreesboro, led the Tigers with 11 tackles (five solo). Myles Brennan threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns -- two each to wide receivers Jontre Kirklin and Terrace Marshall Jr. Running back John Emery added 12 carries for 103 yards and a score for the Tigers (1-1, 1-1 SEC).

No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12

Eric Gray rushed for 105 yards and scored twice as the Volunteers won their eighth consecutive game by beating the Tigers in an SEC matchup in Knoxville, Tenn.

Jarrett Guarantano passed for 190 yards and rushed for two short touchdowns for the Vols (2-0, 2-0 SEC). Gray carried 16 times while tag-team partner Ty Chandler carried 19 times for 90 yards and a touchdown behind a Tennessee offensive line that controlled the game from the start.

Missouri (0-2, 0-2) did find some offensive spark behind second-string quarterback Connor Bazelak, who entered after the Tigers gained 13 yards on their first two drives under quarterback Shawn Robinson. Bazelak, offering a better passing threat, went the rest of the way, completing 13 of 21 passes for 218 yards, with one interception.

North Carolina State 30, No. 24 Pittsburgh 29

Devin Leary’s fourth touchdown pass went to Emeka Emezie for 13 yards with 23 seconds remaining as the Wolfpack stunned the Panthers in Pittsburgh.

After quarterback Kenny Pickett scored his second touchdown run of the day on a 1-yard run with 1:44 remaining for Pittsburgh, the Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 ACC) drove 79 yards without a timeout. A fourth-and-nine pass play from Leary to Thayer Thomas kept the possession alive.

Pickett completed 22 of 39 passes for 411 yards and one touchdown in the Atlantic Coast Conference game. DJ Turner had eight receptions for 186 yards for the Panthers (3-1, 2-1), who were aiming for their first 4-0 start to a season in 20 years.

SMU 30, No. 25 Memphis 27

Chris Naggar kicked a 43-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to give the Mustangs a win over the Tigers in an American Athletic Conference contest in Dallas.

With the game tied 27-27, Memphis drove down to the SMU 39-yard line with under two minutes left, but SMU defensive lineman Junior Aho stripped Memphis quarterback Brady White of the football, and it was recovered by SMU’s Elijah Chatman.

SMU (4-0, 1-0 AAC) then drove down the field and put Naggar in position to win the game.

--Field Level Media