Top 25 roundup: No. 10 OSU continues dominance over No. 4 Michigan

Dwayne Haskins threw five touchdowns passes, and No. 10 Ohio State scored its most points in the 115-year history of the series, defeating No. 4 Michigan 62-39 on Saturday at Columbus, Ohio.

Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

With the win, the Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1) took the Big Ten East Division and will play Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on Dec. 1.

Michigan (10-2, 8-1) entered with the best defense in the nation, but Haskins was 19 of 30 for 318 yards. He has 41 touchdown passes, a single-season record Big Ten record.

Ohio State has beaten Michigan seven straight times. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 0-4 vs. the Buckeyes, while Urban Meyer is 7-0 vs. the Wolverines.

No. 1 Alabama 52, Auburn 21

Tua Tagovailoa threw five touchdown passes, three that went for at least 33 yards in the third quarter, and ran for a score as the unbeaten Crimson Tide finished off the Tigers in their annual Iron Bowl matchup at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Tagovailoa went 25 of 32 for 324 yards for the Tide (12-0, 8-0 SEC), the champs of the conference’s West Division who have a date in the SEC title game next Saturday against Georgia.

Auburn (7-5, 3-5), which last year knocked off Alabama when the Tide were again the top-ranked team, trailed only 17-14 entering the third quarter Saturday before the game quickly turned, Alabama scoring two touchdowns on two drives that covered 144 yards and took nine total plays.

No. 5 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21

The Bulldogs made quick work of the Yellow Jackets at Athens, Ga., and now turn their attention to top-ranked Alabama and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Jake Fromm enjoyed one of the best games of his young career. The sophomore tossed a career-best four touchdown passes, completing 13 of 16 passes for 175 yards. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield each ran for a touchdown for Georgia (11-1), Swift notching his fourth 100-yard game of the season (14 carries for 105 yards).

The Yellow Jackets (7-5) had no answers for a tenacious Bulldog defense. Paul Johnson’s squad came into play as the nation’s leading rushing team with 353 yards per game, but managed just 128 on the ground, easily a season low.

No. 11 Florida 41, Florida State 14

The Gators thumped the Seminoles at Tallahassee, Fla., snapping a five-game skid against their rivals and ending Florida State’s NCAA-record 36-year bowl streak.

With the victory, Florida improves to 9-3 and could be selected for a coveted New Year’s Six bowl game. Florida State is 5-7, clinching its first losing season in 42 years.

Coming into Saturday, the Seminoles hadn’t missed out on a bowl game since 1981 or had a losing season since 1976.

No. 12 Penn State 38, Maryland 3

Trace McSorley had to do most of his damage on the ground, but the senior quarterback prevailed in his final home game, leading the Nittany Lions to an easy win over the Terrapins in icy rain at University Park, Pa.

Penn State (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) won its third game in a row and fifth in the last six outings. McSorley rushed for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also completed 12 of 22 passes for 230 yards and another score.

Maryland (5-7, 3-6) finished one victory shy of bowl eligibility, capping a disappointing finish that saw the Terrapins drop their final four games. The Penn State defense put the clamps on running back Anthony McFarland, who had rushed for 508 yards in the last two games. He was held to 12 yards on six rushes on the wet field.

No. 19 Northwestern 24, Illinois 16

The Wildcats warmed up for their first Big Ten Championship Game appearance by holding on for a tight win over the Illini at Evanston, Ill.

West Division champion Northwestern (8-4, 8-1) will need to beat Ohio State next weekend to earn its first trip to the Rose Bowl in 23 seasons. The schools haven’t met since Oct. 29, 2016, and Northwestern hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2004.

The Wildcats captured the Land of Lincoln trophy against their in-state rival for the fourth year in a row as they rushed for a season-high 261 yards — paced by freshman Isaiah Bowser’s 166 yards on 18 carries. Illinois (4-8, 2-7) outgained Northwestern 435-371 but wrapped up its seventh straight losing season.

No. 20 Syracuse 42, Boston College 21

Eric Dungey passed for 362 yards and accounted for all six touchdowns in his return to the lineup as the Orange beat the Eagles at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Dungey, who left last week’s loss to Notre Dame with a back injury, passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more as the Orange (9-3, 6-2 ACC) won for the fifth time in their last six games.

An injury kept Dungey out of last year’s 42-14 home loss to Boston College, and speculation surrounding his availability in Saturday’s regular-season finale continued all week. However, the senior quarterback was sharp almost the entire game, finishing 21 of 34 against Boston College (7-5, 4-4) as he posted his 11th career 300-yard passing performance.

Miami 24, No. 24 Pitt 3

DeeJay Dallas ran a punt back 65 yards for a touchdown, and Travis Homer scored on a 64-yard run as the Hurricanes upset the Panthers at Miami.

Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) runs against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Josh Metellus (14) and linebacker Josh Ross (12) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Miami’s defense was dominant throughout, forcing 12 punts, getting one stop on downs and recovering a fumble. Homer had eight carries for 168 yards and also had the huge block that sprung Dallas on the punt return.

Miami (7-5, 4-4 ACC) won its second straight game, clinching a winning season and avenging a loss at Pitt last year. Pitt (7-5, 6-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped. The Panthers, however, will still play Clemson next Saturday for the ACC title.

—Field Level Media