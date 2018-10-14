Top 25 roundup: No. 13 LSU upsets No. 2 Georgia in rout

Quarterback Joe Burrow scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and raced 59 yards to set up another touchdown, Cole Tracy kicked a school-record-tying five field goals and No. 13 LSU stymied No. 2 Georgia’s high-powered offense with four takeaways in a 36-16 upset victory Saturday at Baton Rouge, La.

Oct 13, 2018; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) breaks away on a run against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Georgia 36-16. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

LSU (6-1, 3-1 SEC) recorded its third victory against a top-10 opponent this season. Georgia (6-1, 4-1), which entered the game averaging more than 43 points a game, did not reach the end zone until the second-to-last play of the third quarter.

Burrow completed 15 of 30 passes for 200 yards and ran for another 66 yards. Georgia’s four turnovers were one more than it had through the first six games. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a career-high 145 yards on 19 carries for the Tigers.

LSU dominated the first half, jumping out to a 16-0 lead. The Tigers scored on four consecutive drives on field goals of 33, 36 and 39 yards by Tracy and a 1-yard sneak on fourth down by Burrow.

Michigan State 21, No. 8 Penn State 17

Brian Lewerke connected with Felton Davis III for a 25-yard touchdown with 19 seconds to play as the Spartans dealt the Nittany Lions their second straight loss at University Park, Pa.

Michigan State (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) used all its tricks, calling a fake punt, a halfback pass and a fake field goal — the fake field goal failing in the fourth quarter and looking like the difference in the game. But the Spartans got a late stop and marched for the winning drive with just more than a minute to play.

Penn State (4-2, 1-2) was coming off a bye week following a heartbreaking loss at home to Ohio State. The big plays were the difference early as Miles Sanders had a 78-yard run and then scored on a 48-yard run. He finished with 162 yards. Quarterback Trace McSorley, however, was limited to 192 yards passing.

No. 3 Ohio State 30, Minnesota 14

Dwayne Haskins passed for three touchdowns to help the Buckeyes pull away from the stubborn Golden Gophers at Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) led 17-14 at the half on the strength of Haskins touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin and K.J. Hill after Mohamed Ibrahim twice gave Minnesota (3-3, 0-3) the lead with scoring runs.

Haskins completed 33 of 44 passes. He had 412 yards, 187 of them going to Hill on nine catches for two scores.

No. 5 Notre Dame 19, Pittsburgh 14

Oct 13, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Cam Brown (6) pressures Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Book completed 26 of 32 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and the Fighting Irish rallied past the Panthers at South Bend, Ind.

Chase Claypool and Miles Boykin each caught touchdown passes for Notre Dame (7-0), which trailed 14-6 early in the second half before ending the game with 13 unanswered points. The Fighting Irish defense withstood a late comeback attempt by Pitt by forcing a turnover on downs.

Qadree Ollison rushed for a score and Maurice Ffrench returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown for Pitt (3-4). Kenny Pickett completed 19 of 28 passes for 126 yards.

No. 17 Oregon 30, No. 7 Washington 27 (OT)

CJ Verdell’s 6-yard touchdown run in overtime, his second score of the game, lifted the Ducks to an upset of the Huskies at Eugene, Ore.

The freshman running back finished with 111 yards on 29 carries as the Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) tightened the race in the Pac-12 North and sit tied with Washington State and Stanford — both on byes — at a half-game behind the Huskies (5-2, 3-1).

The Huskies had a chance to win in regulation, but freshman kicker Peyton Henry, iced by back-to-back Oregon timeouts with three seconds remaining, missed a 37-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

No. 9 Texas 23, Baylor 17

Backup quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 184 yards and hit Collin Johnson for a go-ahead a 44-yard touchdown, but it was the Longhorns’ defense that carried them over the Bears at Austin, Texas.

Longhorns starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was forced from the game on Texas’ first possession with what was reported to be an injury to his throwing shoulder. Ehlinger was out of uniform but on the sidelines in the second half.

Texas (6-1, 4-0 Big 12) also got a career-high 110 yards rushing on 19 carries from freshman running back Keaontay Ingram in the win. The Longhorns’ defense held Baylor (4-3, 2-2) to 328 yards of total offense; the Bears entered the game averaging 499.5 yards per game.

No. 10 UCF 31, Memphis 30

Quarterback McKenzie Milton vaulted into the end zone with the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Knights ran the nation’s longest active win streak to 19 games with a comeback win over the Tigers at Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis (4-3, 1-3 American Athletic Conference) had no timeouts on its last drive. The Tigers got a short completion to UCF’s 31-yard line but ran out of time and couldn’t try a field goal.

Milton passed for 296 yards and one touchdown for the Knights (6-0, 3-0). UCF also was led by running back Taj McGowan, who ran for two touchdowns, including a 71-yarder.

No. 14 Florida 37, Vanderbilt 27

The Gators survived a number of critical mistakes to score a come-from-behind win over the Commodores at Nashville, Tenn.

Two early turnovers by Florida (6-1, 4-1 SEC) helped Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) jump out to a 21-3 lead in the first half. The Gators then ripped off 24 straight points and took the lead for good on running back Jordan Scarlett’s 48-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Florida’s James Houston was ejected in the second quarter after a targeting hit on Vanderbilt starting defensive end Dare Odeyingbo, and leading tackler Vosean Joseph was ejected on the same play for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That series of events prompted Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason to get into a heated verbal exchange with both Florida coach Dan Mullen and Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

Tennessee 30, No. 21 Auburn 24

Jeremy Pruitt gained his first signature win as a head coach as the Volunteers stunned the Tigers at Auburn, Ala.

Tennessee (3-3, 1-2 SEC) snapped a school-record 11-game conference losing streak. Its last SEC win came against Missouri late in the 2016 season.

Tennessee took advantage of several critical mistakes by the Tigers (4-3, 1-3), the biggest being a fumble by quarterback Jarrett Stidham, which Alontae Taylor recovered for a touchdown to put the Volunteers up 27-17. That came 51 seconds after Tennessee look its first lead of the day on a 25-yard pass from Jarrett Guarantano to Jauan Jennings.

No. 22 Texas A&M 26, South Carolina 23

The Aggies fended off a second-half comeback attempt by the Gamecocks to avoid an upset at Columbia, S.C.

Kellen Mond completed 25 of 37 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown to lead Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1 SEC). His favorite target, Jace Sternberger, caught seven passes for 145 yards and a score.

Jake Bentley passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns and was intercepted once for South Carolina (3-3, 2-3). Bentley hit Deebo Samuel on a 6-yard scoring pass with 48 seconds left, but the Gamecocks couldn’t field the onside kick.

—Field Level Media