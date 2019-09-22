Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Wisconsin pummels No. 11 Michigan

Running back Jonathan Taylor scored two first-quarter touchdowns, and quarterback Jack Coan rushed for two more scores as No. 13 Wisconsin routed No. 11 Michigan on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams in Madison, Wis.

Taylor had 12 carries for 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. He left midway through the second with cramps and returned in the third quarter for the Badgers (3-0), who have won five straight games against the Wolverines (2-1) at Camp Randall Stadium.

Taylor finished with 23 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Wisconsin ran for 359 yards and went up 35-0 before Michigan scored at the 2:08 mark of the third quarter. The Wolverines gained 299 yards, including 40 rushing yards.

Coan completed 13 of 16 passes for 128 yards and the two rushing scores, both coming in the second quarter.

No. 1 Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

The undefeated Tigers got touchdowns from seven different players in a rout of the visiting 49ers.

Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes in only a quarter of playing time as Clemson moved to 4-0.

The victory was the 19th in a row for the Tigers, extending the nation’s longest active winning streak. The streak is the longest in school history and the second-longest in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

No. 2 Alabama 49, Southern Mississippi 7

Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa matched a career-high in touchdown passes for a second consecutive week as the Crimson Tide jumped on the Golden Eagles early and rolled to victory in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Tagovailoa threw five touchdown passes before turning the game over to backup Mac Jones late in the third quarter with the Crimson Tide (4-0) leading 42-7. Tagovailoa was an efficient 17-of-21 passing for 293 yards, just missing what would have been a ninth career 300-yard passing game. His younger brother, freshman Taulia Tagovailoa, later guided the Tide to their final touchdown.

Quarterback Jack Abraham started slowly but was 3-of-3 passing for 55 yards to spark a 74-yard second-quarter scoring drive for the Golden Eagles (2-2). He finished the day 17 of 26 for 174 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception.

No. 3 Georgia 23, No. 7 Notre Dame 17

The Bulldogs used a strong second half in Athens, Ga., to send the Fighting Irish to their 10th straight defeat against a ranked opponent.

Georgia’s defense made the evening miserable for Notre Dame (2-1), while the Bulldogs, who had won their first three games by a margin of 148-23, improved to 4-0.

After completing just 11 of 12 passes for just 59 yards in the first half, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm completed 9 of 14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown after the break. Running back D’Andre Swift rushed 18 times for 98 yards and a score.

No. 4 LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 398 yards and six touchdowns as the Tigers scored their most points in a non-overtime game since 1977, smashing the Commodores in Nashville, Tenn.

Burrow was 25 of 34 for 398 yards, with no interceptions. Ja’Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 229 yards and four scores, three in the first half as LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) racked up 419 yards before the break, when it led 38-17.

Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn rushed for 130 yards and two scores. Vandy (0-3, 0-2) got defensive touchdowns from outside linebacker Elijah McAllister and cornerback Randall Haynie.

No. 6 Ohio State 76, Miami (Ohio) 5

Quarterback Justin Fields accounted for six first-half touchdowns as the Buckeyes scored 76 unanswered points to rout the RedHawks.

Ohio State (4-0) trailed 5-0 after 7:25 of the first quarter but had four scoring drives of less than a minute and another of 73 seconds en route to a 49-5 halftime lead. The Buckeyes’ offense was aided by a blocked punt, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

The game was called with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter because of inclement weather.

No. 8 Auburn 28, No. 17 Texas A&M 20

The Tigers’ defense stifled the Aggies until late in the game, and their offense did just enough to earn a victory in a matchup of Southeastern Conference West Division title hopefuls in College Station, Texas.

Auburn (4-0, 1-0 SEC) managed only 299 yards in total offense and gave up 391 to Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1), but only 56 of that total came on the ground.

Quarterback Bo Nix was 12-of-20 passing for only 100 yards and got a big first down that allowed the Tigers to run out the clock after the Aggies got within one score. A&M quarterback Kellen Mond directed the Aggies to two touchdowns and a field goal in the fourth quarter. He finished 11-for-15 passing in the quarter and finished 31 of 49 for 335 yards.

No. 9 Florida 34, Tennessee 3

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask made the most of his first start in seven years, passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns as the Gators rolled to an easy win over the Volunteers in Gainesville, Fla.

Trask, a redshirt junior whose last start was as a freshman at Texas’ Manvel High School in 2012, finished 20-of-28 passing and threw scores to tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Freddie Swain.

The Gators (4-0, 2-0 SEC) forced four turnovers against their SEC East foe — three interceptions and a fumble. Florida has won three straight over Tennessee (1-3, 0-1) and 14 of the past 15 meetings.

No. 12 Texas 36, Oklahoma State 30

Sam Ehlinger passed for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and Keaontay Ingram ran for a career-high 114 yards as the Longhorns ended a five-game home losing streak to the Cowboys, winning the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Ehlinger hit on 20 of 28 passes for Longhorns (3-1, 1-0), with Devin Duvernay leading a group of seven Texas receivers with a career-high-tying 12 catches for 108 yards. Ehlinger’s 29-yard scramble of third down with 1:02 to play cemented the game for Texas. He had 70 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders threw for 268 yards and ran for 109 more, while the Cowboys’ Chuba Hubbard, who entered the game as the nation’s leading runner, managed 121 on 37 carries. Wideout Tylan Wallace, the nation’s leading receiver, was held to 83 yards on five catches for Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1).

Pittsburgh 35, No. 15 UCF 34

Quarterback Kenny Pickett caught the winning touchdown pass on a trick play with 59 seconds remaining as the host Panthers ended the Knights’ 27-game regular-season winning streak.

Trailing 34-28 on fourth-and-2 at the UCF 3, Pitt (2-2) snapped the ball to running back A.J. Davis, who handed the ball on an end around to wide receiver Aaron Mathews. Mathews then tossed a short, game-tying score to Pickett, who had gone in motion and ran into the end zone. Alex Kessman’s point-after capped the 12-play, 79-yard drive.

Pitt’s defense forced two sacks on the ensuing series, and the clock ran out on UCF (3-1), which had rallied from a 21-0 deficit to lead 31-21 in the third quarter.

No. 16 Oregon 21, Stanford 6

Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns while the Ducks’ defense shut down the Cardinal to grind out a win at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif.

Herbert completed 19 of 24 passes for 259 yards in an efficient performance as Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) won its conference opener while sending reeling Stanford (1-3, 0-2) to its third straight loss. The Ducks played a near-flawless game, committing no turnovers and only two penalties for 30 yards.

The Cardinal managed just 234 total yards and 13 first downs against a defense that has ceded only 15 points over the last three games. Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, who injured his right thumb in the first half, stayed in the game but completed only 16 of 30 passes for 120 yards with an interception.

No. 21 Virginia 28, Old Dominion 17

The Cavaliers rallied from an early 17-point deficit against the upset-minded Monarchs to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 with a victory in a non-conference game at Charlottesville, Va.

Arizona State transfer Bryce Perkins completed 15 of 24 passes for 175 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown strike to Joe Reed with 7:33 left in regulation, to lead the Cavaliers to the comeback win. Perkins ran for 35 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown.

Virginia’s defense also came on strong in the second half, limiting Old Dominion to 46 total yards. The Cavaliers had 11 tackles for loss, including six sacks, in the game. Linebacker Charles Snowden finished with a career-high 15 tackles with 3.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

No. 22 Washington 45, BYU 19

Jacob Eason completed 24 of 28 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns as the Huskies passed their first road test of the season in a non-conference game in Provo, Utah.

Washington (3-1) was without leading rusher Salvon Ahmed, who didn’t make the trip because of a lower leg injury. Sean McGrew and Richard Newton split the carries in Ahmed’s absence, with McGrew rushing for a game-high 103 yards on 18 attempts and Newton adding 80 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushes.

BYU (2-2), which upset the Pac-12’s Southern California in overtime last week, was led by Zach Wilson, who completed 26 of 42 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars managed just 79 rushing yards.

No. 23 California 28, Ole Miss 20

Quarterback Chase Garbers set career highs with 357 yards passing and four touchdown passes, and the Golden Bears held off a late Rebels comeback engineered by true freshman John Rhys Plumlee in Oxford, Miss.

Garbers completed 23 of 35 passes with one interception while leading Cal (4-0) to four touchdown drives of 70 yards or longer and 433 yards of total offense. Linebacker Evan Weaver recorded 22 tackles, including a key one on the final play.

Plumlee’s completion to Elijah Moore moved the ball six inches from the goal line with nine seconds left. But the Rebels (2-2) were out of timeouts, and Plumlee was stopped short of the goal line by Weaver on a hurried final play as time expired.

Colorado 34, No. 24 Arizona State 31

Quarterback Steven Montez passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns, all three scores to wide receiver Tony Brown, and James Stefanou made a 44-yard field goal with 2:03 remaining as the Buffaloes upset the Sun Devils in the Pac-12 opener for both teams in Tempe, Ariz.

Brown had nine receptions for 150 yards, career highs, as were the three touchdowns. Alex Fontenot rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Buffaloes (3-1), who scored three more points in the first half (24) than Arizona State had given up in its first three games.

True freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 24 of 39 passes for 345 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Eno Benjamin rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns for the Sun Devils (3-1), who have lost three of the last four in the series. Daniels set career highs in attempts, completions and yards.

SMU 41, No. 25 TCU 38

Shane Buechele passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Mustangs held on for the upset in the Battle for the Iron Skillet in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU (2-1) took over at the SMU 41 with 2:35 left in the game, but the Horned Frogs turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass from Max Duggan on fourth-and-3. Duggan, a true freshman who made his first start, was 16 of 36 for 188 yards and three TDs, all in the second half.

SMU is 4-0 for the first time since 1984 and snapped a seven-game losing streak to TCU. Buechele was 23 of 34 with an interception. Reggie Roberson Jr. caught four passes for 122 yards.

