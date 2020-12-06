Top 25 roundup: No. 18 Coastal Carolina topples No. 13 BYU

CJ Marable rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as No. 18 Coastal Carolina knocked off No. 13 Brigham Young 22-17 in an unusual matchup between undefeated teams Saturday at Conway, S.C.

Brigham Young (9-1) was stopped on the 1-yard line on the game’s last play. The outcome gave the Chanticleers (10-0) their most significant victory in program history.

This was a hastily arranged clash between two teams seeking to gain more respect in the polls and begging for national attention with the season winding down.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was 10-for-15 for 85 yards passing. He also picked up 68 rushing yards. BYU’s Zach Wilson was 19-for-30 for 240 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

Ian Book recorded five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) to help the Fighting Irish defeat the visiting Orange in South Bend, Ind.

Book completed 24 of 37 passes for 285 yards as Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 ACC) finished off a perfect regular season and will head to the ACC championship game scheduled for Dec. 19.

Rex Culpepper completed 18 of 29 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Orange. Syracuse (1-10, 1-9) lost its eighth game in a row and gave up 30-plus points for the seventh time during that skid.

No. 4 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 22

Justin Fields accounted for four total touchdowns as the Buckeyes trounced the Spartans on the road in a Big Ten Conference game.

Ohio State (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten) never trailed against Michigan State (2-4, 2-4) as it received 199 passing yards and two scores from Fields, who also added 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Payton Thorne took over midway through the game at quarterback for Michigan State and threw for 147 yards. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.

No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

Kellen Mond threw for 196 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as the visiting Aggies kept their hopes of a College Football Playoff spot alive by rallying in the fourth quarter to handle the Tigers in a Southeastern Conference game.

Texas A&M (7-1, 7-1 SEC) put the game away with 17 points in the fourth quarter. Mond completed 18 of 23 passes, Isaiah Spiller added 120 yards on 20 rushes, and Devon Achane chipped in 99 yards on nine attempts. Jalen Wydermyer caught eight passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Bo Nix completed 15 of 23 passes for 144 yards while rushing for 49 yards and both Tiger touchdowns. Auburn fell to 5-4 overall and in SEC play with its first back-to-back losses since 2018.

No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19

Kyle Trask passed for 433 yards and four touchdowns as the Gators clinched the Southeastern Conference’s East Division, pulling away in a win over the Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn.

In beating their division rival for the fourth straight time and 15th overall in the last 16 meetings, the Gators (8-1, 8-1 SEC) notched their first East title since 2016 and earned a spot in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta in two weeks.

Tennessee (2-6, 2-6) lost its sixth straight game -- all by double-digit margins -- for the first time since 1988’s squad dropped its first six contests during a 5-6 campaign under Johnny Majors.

No. 9 Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6

The Cyclones won their first regular-season conference championship in 108 years in Ames, Iowa, with a dominant performance, routing the visiting Mountaineers and earning a spot in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 19.

Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) has won eight of nine since a season-opening loss to No. 25 Louisiana, and looked the part of a top-10 team as it dismantled the Mountaineers’ excellent defense behind a near-perfect performance by quarterback Brock Purdy, who finished 20 of 23 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

West Virginia (5-4, 4-4) managed just 263 yards against an aggressive defense that also recorded three sacks.

No. 12 Indiana 14, No. 16 Wisconsin 6

Jack Tuttle passed for two touchdowns in his first career start and the Hoosiers’ defense made a late stand to hold on for a win over the Badgers in Madison, Wis.

Tuttle completed 13 of 22 passes for 130 yards, as the Hoosiers (6-1, 6-1 Big Ten) improved to 3-1 against ranked opponents despite getting outgained by the Badgers (2-2, 2-2) 342-217.

Graham Metz threw for 202 yards on 20 of 34 passing for Wisconsin.

TCU 29, No. 15 Oklahoma State 22

Max Duggan threw for 265 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and he rushed for two more scores as the Horned Frogs won a back-and-forth Big 12 battle with the Cowboys in Fort Worth, Texas.

Duggan connected with Derius Davis on a 71-yard touchdown strike with 7:56 left to regain the lead at 27-22, and a two-point conversion pass to Quentin Johnston padded the cushion for the Horned Frogs (5-4, 5-4 Big 12). Davis finished with 139 yards receiving and Johnston had 114. Duggan rushed for 104 yards.

Spencer Sanders threw for 270 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, but he was intercepted in the end zone late in the game. Dezmon Jackson rushed for 118 yards and a score and Tylan Wallace made seven catches for 92 yards, including a long touchdown, before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury.

No. 17 North Carolina 49, Western Carolina 9

Michael Carter scored three touchdowns and the Tar Heels breezed to a victory in their only nonconference game of the season, whipping the visiting Catamounts in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns, completing 20 of 23 passes for 287 yards -- all in the first half. Moving the ball was much easier for North Carolina (7-3) in its home finale than in their previous game -- a loss to undefeated Notre Dame.

This concluded an abbreviated fall season for Western Carolina (0-3), which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Catamounts were held to 253 yards of total offense compared to the Tar Heels’ 540. Western Carolina’s Nigel Manns scored on a 42-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.

No. 19 Iowa 35, Illinois 21

Spencer Petras threw for 220 yards with three touchdowns and the Hawkeyes scored 35 consecutive points in a 35-21 win over the Illini in Champaign, Ill.

Tyler Goodson rushed for 92 yards and Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored two touchdowns for the Hawkeyes (5-2, 5-2), who have won five in a row overall. Iowa, which has emerged victorious in seven straight against Illinois, held its 21st straight opponent under 25 points.

Brandon Peters completed 10 of 18 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (2-4, 2-4), which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Rice 20, No. 21 Marshall 0

The Owls’ defense made life miserable for the Thundering Herd offense, intercepting five passes en route to a shutout in a Conference USA contest in Huntington, W.Va.

Rice (2-2, 2-2 C-USA) got a pick-six from Naeem Smith in the third quarter that ended up being the dagger against heavily favored Marshall (7-1, 4-1), which had never been shut out at Edwards Stadium in program history.

The Thundering Herd were led by Brenden Knox, who rushed for 76 yards on 20 carries in the shocking loss.

Stanford 31, No. 22 Washington 26

Austin Jones rushed 31 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Pacific-12 Conference’s top-ranked defense as the Cardinal upset the Huskies in Seattle.

Davis Mills completed 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinal (2-2, 2-2), who led 24-3 at halftime.

Dylan Morris completed 15 of 23 passes for 254 yards for the Huskies (3-1, 3-1). Sean McGrew rushed for a team-high 65 yards on 16 carries.

No. 24 Tulsa 19, Navy 6

The Golden Hurricane struggled but still locked up a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game by beating the host Midshipmen in Annapolis, Md.

Tulsa (6-1, 6-0 AAC) will host No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0) next Saturday to decide home-field advantage in the title game. Zach Smith (10 of 25) passed for only 168 yards as the Hurricane managed 296 yards in total offense, with 66 coming on a touchdown strike to Josh Johnson late in the third quarter.

Xavier Arline (4 of 8) passed for only 27 yards and rushed for a team-best 60 yards on 27 carries in his first start for Navy, but he couldn’t get the Midshipmen (3-6, 3-4) in the end zone.

--Field Level Media