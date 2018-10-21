Top 25 roundup: No. 6 Michigan tops No. 24 MSU in testy affair

Shea Patterson threw two touchdown passes, including a 79-yard, go-ahead strike to Donovan Peoples-Jones, and No. 6 Michigan downed rival No. 24 Michigan State 21-7 on Saturday at East Lansing, Mich.

Oct 20, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Karan Higdon (22) runs though the tackle of Michigan State Spartans linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle (26) during the second half of a game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolverines (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) snapped a 17-game road losing streak against ranked opponents.

Patterson completed 14 of 25 passes for 212 yards while Karan Higdon gained 144 rushing yards on 33 carries. Michigan’s defense held Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) to 94 total yards. Michigan State receiver Felton Davis III suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the opening half.

The Spartans and Wolverines exchanged words during pregame warmups, and Michigan’s Devin Bush walked to the Spartans logo at midfield, where he dragged and kicked his feet through the white paint on the grass. Michigan State groundskeepers repaired the damage to the field. After the win, Michigan poured onto the field to celebrate on the logo.

No. 1 Alabama 58, Tennessee 21

The Crimson Tide struck for four touchdowns in the first quarter, topping the Volunteers at Knoxville, Tenn.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 19 of 29 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns, increasing his total to 25 with no interceptions in his sophomore season.

The Crimson Tide (8-0, 5-0 SEC) won for the 12th straight time in the 101st meeting with Tennessee (3-4, 1-3) — a rivalry known as the “Third Saturday in October.” The dozen wins have all come under 12th-year coach Nick Saban.

No. 3 Clemson 41, No. 16 North Carolina State 7

Trevor Lawrence passed for a career-high 308 yards, and Travis Etienne had three short touchdown runs as the Tigers continued their mastery of the Wolfpack in a rout at Clemson, S.C.

Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) has won seven consecutive games against NC State (5-1, 2-1) and 14 of the last 15 in the series.

Oct 20, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson (2) runs though the tackle of Michigan State Spartans safety David Dowell (6) during the second half of a game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Etienne’s streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games came to an end at four, but he became the first player in program history to rush for three touchdowns in three consecutive games. He has 14 rushing touchdowns this season, just five shy of breaking the school’s single-season record.

No. 9 Oklahoma 52, TCU 27

The Sooners did enough on defense under new coordinator Ruffin McNeill to beat the Horned Frogs at Fort Worth, Texas.

Oklahoma (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) led 28-7 midway through the second quarter before TCU (3-4, 1-3) rattled off 21 consecutive points following a change from Shawn Robinson to Michael Collins at quarterback. But the Sooners’ defense came up big after the break, holding the Horned Frogs to just a second-half field goal.

Kennedy Brooks (career-high 168) and Trey Sermon (110) combined to rush for 278 yards and three touchdowns as the Sooners ran for 323 yards overall.

No. 15 Washington 27, Colorado 13

Jake Browning fired a fourth-down, fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Aaron Fuller and guided the Huskies to victory over the Buffaloes at Seattle.

Browning’s 26-yard touchdown to Fuller came on fourth-and-5 and capped a 12-play, 84-yard drive, giving Washington (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) a 24-13 lead with 3:50 left. The Huskies have won nine straight meetings against Colorado.

After their first 5-0 start since 1998, the Buffaloes (5-2, 2-2) have dropped two in a row. They have lost 29 straight road games against ranked opponents.

No. 18 Penn State 33, Indiana 28

Trace McSorley passed for 220 yards and ran for 107 more, including two crucial rushing touchdowns, as the Nittany Lions ended a two-game losing streak with a win over the Hoosiers at Bloomington, Ind.

Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) trailed 21-20 in the third quarter before McSorley’s scoring runs provided the winning cushion.

Indiana (4-4, 1-4) started Peyton Ramsey at quarterback as usual but switched to freshman Michael Penix Jr. at times before Penix left in the third quarter with an apparent right knee injury on a play that knocked Penn State safety Garrett Taylor out of the game for targeting. Ramsey passed for 231 yards and a touchdown.

No. 19 Iowa 23, Maryland 0

The Hawkeyes got a touchdown from defensive end Anthony Nelson and three field goals from Miguel Recinos to stymie the Terrapins at Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) received 98 yards on the ground from Ivory Kelly-Martin on 24 carries. Quarterback Nate Stanley was 11 of 22 with 86 yards passing and one touchdown.

Maryland (4-3, 2-2) was held to seven first downs and just 115 yards on 39 offensive plays.

Temple 24, No. 20 Cincinnati 17 (OT)

Quarterback Anthony Russo hit Isaiah Wright on a 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting the Owls over the Bearcats at Philadelphia.

Cincinnati (6-1, 2-1 AAC) saw its unbeaten status disappear when freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder was intercepted by Shaun Bradley on a third-and-36 throw from the Owls’ 40.

Temple (5-3, 4-0) forced overtime when Russo found Branden Mack wide open down the right sideline for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 49 seconds left in the game. Russo completed 20 of 41 passes for 237 yards, finishing the day with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

No. 23 Wisconsin 49, Illinois 20

The Badgers forced five first-half turnovers, and sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 159 yards in a rout of the Fighting Illini on a cold and snowy afternoon in Madison, Wis.

The Badgers overcame some early sluggish play by quarterback Alex Hornibrook by dominating the line of scrimmage. Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) rushed for 357 yards, as three different players scored rushing touchdowns.

Illinois (3-4, 1-3) hurt any chance for an upset with sloppy play and an inability to extend drives. The Illini converted two of 12 third-down attempts and turned the ball over three times in their first four possessions.

—Field Level Media