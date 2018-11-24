Top 25 roundup: No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners edges No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers to make Big 12 title game

No. 6 Oklahoma’s defense surrendered more than 700 yards Friday but also returned two Will Grier fumbles for touchdowns as the Sooners survived 59-56 against No. 13 West Virginia in Morgantown, W. Va.

Kyler Murray threw for 354 yards and ran for 114 more, as Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) put up 668 total yards to secure a berth in the Big 12 championship game and stay in the College Football Playoff hunt. Murray threw three touchdowns and ran for a fourth.

Next week brings a rematch against Texas for the conference title, but the Sooners will need a while to recover from their wild night at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Gary Jennings Jr. caught seven passes for 225 yards, and David Sills V added eight receptions for 131 for the Mountaineers (8-3, 6-3). Both scored two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to lift WVU into the Big 12 championship game.

No. 16 Washington 28, No. 8 Washington State 15

Myles Gaskin rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns as the Huskies defeated the host Cougars in a blizzardy Apple Cup in Pullman, Wash.

Washington (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12), clinched the North Division title and will meet Utah in the conference championship game next Friday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Washington State (10-2, 7-2) lost in the Apple Cup for the sixth consecutive season. The Cougars’ James Williams rushed 11 times for 65 yards and two scores.

No. 9 UCF 38, South Florida 10

The Knights survived the loss of quarterback McKenzie Milton in the first half and parlayed their defense and running game into a victory over the Bulls in Tampa. But they may be without Milton for some time with what coach Josh Heupel called a “traumatic” leg injury.

Sophomore Greg McCrae ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns as UCF (11-0, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) rushed for a season-high 391 yards in running their winning streak to 24 games.

The Bulls (7-5, 3-5) were without injured starting quarterback Blake Barnett, but they got a big performance from freshman running back Johnny Ford, who rushed for 120 yards and scored on a 34-yard reception.

No. 14 Texas 24, Kansas 17

Sam Ehlinger shrugged off the effects of a lingering shoulder injury to throw for two touchdowns and run for another score and help the Longhorns outlast the Jayhawks at Lawrence, Kansas, in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The win granted the Longhorns (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) a spot in the conference championship game, its first since 2009. Texas will play No. 6 Oklahoma on Dec. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ehlinger hit on 16 of his 28 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions, and Tre Watson ran for 79 yards on 14 carries for the Longhorns. The loss ended the three-year coaching tenure in Kansas (3-9, 1-8) for David Beaty, who was fired earlier this month but was allowed to finish out the season.

