Top 25 roundup: No. 7 Georgia downs No. 9 Florida in key SEC battle

Quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 240 yards and three scores as No. 7 Georgia got redemption from its blowout loss to LSU two weeks ago with a 36-17 win over No. 9 Florida at Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct 27, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With the victory, Georgia (7-1, 5-1) puts itself in position to win its second straight SEC East crown should it beat Kentucky next week in Lexington.

Of Fromm’s touchdown passes, two went to sophomore Jeremiah Holloman. Bulldogs running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 104 yards — the first 100-yard game of his career — and iced the game on a 33-yard touchdown run with 4:29 to play.

Feleipe Franks threw for a touchdown and ran for another to lead the Gators (6-2, 4-2), who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

No. 12 Kentucky 15, Missouri 14

The Wildcats marched 81 yards in the final 1:24 to rally for a thrilling victory over the Tigers, scoring the winning touchdown on an untimed down at Columbia, Mo.

On what appeared to be the final play, pass interference was called on Missouri’s DeMarkus Acy when he forced Ahmad Wagner out of bounds. With no time left on the clock, Terry Wilson passed 2 yards to tight end C.J. Conrad for the game-winning touchdown for Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC).

Missouri (4-4, 0-4) had 249 yards total offense, 165 from the pass. Quarterback Drew Lock was 15 of 27 without a touchdown pass or interception.

No. 2 Clemson 59, Florida State 10

The Tigers overcame a sluggish start to put a beatdown on the Seminoles at Tallahassee, Fla.

Trevor Lawrence continued to sizzle since taking over as Clemson’s starting quarterback early in the season, passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers (8-0, 5-0 ACC) handed Florida State (4-4, 2-4) its worst home loss in program history.

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois had quite the opposite afternoon, throwing for 180 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He was taken to the locker room in the fourth quarter after taking a pounding from the Tigers, who sacked Francois five times and tallied 14 tackles for loss overall.

No. 8 Oklahoma 51, Kansas State 14

Kyler Murray continued his electric junior season, and the Sooners’ defense turned in another strong performance in a rout of the Wildcats at Norman, Okla.

Murray completed 19 of 24 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns, raising his completion percentage for the season to just shy of 75.0. Murray has thrown for 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

The game was never in much doubt as Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) built a 17-0 first-quarter lead against Kansas State (3-5, 1-4), which has dropped four of its last five.

No. 17 Penn State 30, No. 18 Iowa 24

Playing on an apparent tender right knee, Trace McSorley passed for 167 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as the Nittany Lions hung on to beat the Hawkeyes at University Park, Pa.

Freshman Jake Pinegar hit two of his three field goals of 40-plus yards for the winning margin after McSorley, who sat out most of the second quarter, broke a 17-all halftime tie when he ran 51 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) has won two straight.

Nate Stanley passed for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for Iowa (6-2, 3-2).

Northwestern 31, No. 20 Wisconsin 17

The Wildcats took advantage of three fumbles by the Badgers and scored 10 points in the third quarter to pull out an upset in Evanston, Ill.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown, though he was intercepted three times. Running back Isaiah Bowser had a breakout game, carrying the ball 34 times for 117 yards and a touchdown to pace the Wildcats (5-3, 5-1 Big Ten).

The Badgers (5-3, 3-2) clearly missed junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s veteran leadership and poise in a hostile environment. Hornibrook, who has a 25-5 record as Wisconsin’s starter, reported symptoms Monday and has been in concussion protocol all week.

Houston 57, No. 21 South Florida 36

D’Eriq King matched his season-high with five touchdown passes and rushed for two scores as the Cougars halted the Bulls’ undefeated run at Houston.

Slideshow (7 Images)

It marks the second consecutive season that Houston (7-1, 4-0 AAC) has handed USF (7-1, 3-1) its first defeat after a 7-0 start to the season.

King scored on runs of 47 and 36 yards on his way to rushing for a season-high 132 yards and had touchdown connections covering 15, 38, 30, 52 and 27 yards, two to wide receiver Marquez Stevenson. King completed 28 of 40 passes for 419 yards.

—Field Level Media