Top 25 roundup: Purdue pummels No. 2 Ohio State

David Blough threw for two touchdowns in the first half, and D.J. Knox ran for three in the second as Purdue upset No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 at West Lafayette, Ind.

Oct 20, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback David Blough (11) drops back to pass in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue (4-3, 3-1 Big Ten) led 14-3 at the half and extended the lead to 28-6 in the fourth quarter before Dwayne Haskins drew the Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1) within 28-13 with 9:36 left on a 32-yard pass to Johnnie Dixon.

Haskins, who was 49-for-73 for 470 yards (all school records), threw a 34-yard scoring strike to Terry McLaurin with 4:40 left to make it 35-20 before Blough threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Rondale Moore, who had 12 catches for 170 yards and two scores.

Ohio State became the first team ranked either first or second in the nation to lose to an unranked team by 20 or more points since 2012.

No. 6 Michigan 21, No. 24 Michigan State 7

Shea Patterson threw two touchdown passes, including a 79-yard, go-ahead strike to Donovan Peoples-Jones, and the Wolverines downed the rival Spartans at East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) snapped a 17-game road losing streak against ranked opponents. Patterson completed 14 of 25 passes for 212 yards while Karan Higdon gained 144 rushing yards on 33 carries. Michigan’s defense held Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) to 94 total yards, and the Spartans lost receiver Felton Davis III to a torn Achilles tendon in the opening half.

The Spartans and Wolverines exchanged words during pregame warmups, and Michigan’s Devin Bush walked to the Spartans logo at midfield, where he dragged and kicked his feet through the white paint on the grass. Michigan State groundskeepers repaired the damage to the field. After the win, Michigan poured onto the field to celebrate on the logo.

No. 1 Alabama 58, Tennessee 21

The Crimson Tide struck for four touchdowns in the first quarter, topping the Volunteers at Knoxville, Tenn.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 19 of 29 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns, increasing his total to 25 with no interceptions in his sophomore season.

The Crimson Tide (8-0, 5-0 SEC) won for the 12th straight time in the 101st meeting with Tennessee (3-4, 1-3) — a rivalry known as the “Third Saturday in October.” The dozen wins have all come under 12th-year coach Nick Saban.

No. 3 Clemson 41, No. 16 North Carolina State 7

Trevor Lawrence passed for a career-high 308 yards, and Travis Etienne had three short touchdown runs as the Tigers continued their mastery of the Wolfpack in a rout at Clemson, S.C.

Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) has won seven consecutive games against NC State (5-1, 2-1) and 14 of the last 15 in the series.

Etienne’s streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games came to an end at four, but he became the first player in program history to rush for three touchdowns in three consecutive games. He has 14 rushing touchdowns this season, just five shy of breaking the school’s single-season record.

No. 5 Louisiana State 19, No. 22 Mississippi State 3

The Tigers’ defense intercepted Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald four times, and SEC scoring leader Cole Tracy kicked four field goals to lead the hosts to a win at Baton Rouge, La.

After a sluggish first half in which LSU led 10-3 on Nick Brossette’s 1-yard run and Tracy’s 25-yard field goal, the Tigers (7-1, 4-1 SEC) added field goals of 38, 29 and 40 yards on their first three drives of the second half to take a 19-3 lead with 10:42 left.

Mississippi State (4-3, 1-3) is now 0-26 against top 5 teams in the AP poll.

No. 9 Oklahoma 52, TCU 27

The Sooners did enough on defense under new coordinator Ruffin McNeill to beat the Horned Frogs at Fort Worth, Texas.

Oklahoma (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) led 28-7 midway through the second quarter before TCU (3-4, 1-3) rattled off 21 consecutive points following a change from Shawn Robinson to Michael Collins at quarterback. But the Sooners’ defense came up big after the break, holding the Horned Frogs to just a second-half field goal.

Kennedy Brooks (career-high 168) and Trey Sermon (110) combined to rush for 278 yards and three touchdowns as the Sooners ran for 323 yards overall.

No. 10 Central Florida 37, East Carolina 10

Without standout quarterback McKenzie Milton, the Knights turned to other options and responded with an easy victory against the Pirates at Greenville, N.C.

Quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. ran for a game-high 120 yards and a score and added 69 yards through the air in his first start. A team spokesman referenced a game-time decision by coach Josh Heupel for leaving Milton on the sideline.

UCF (7-0, 4-0 AAC) pushed the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games. East Carolina (2-5, 0-4) has lost six straight matchups against Top 25 opponents.

No. 25 Washington State 34, No. 12 Oregon 20

Gardner Minshew passed for 323 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cougars to an upset of the Ducks at Pullman, Wash.

Running back James Williams scored on a dynamic 24-yard scamper to help the Cougars defeat the Ducks for the fourth straight time. Minshew completed 39 of 51 passes and has topped 300 yards in all seven games for Washington State (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12).

Quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 270 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another for Oregon (5-2, 2-2). Cornerback Democoders Lenoir recorded two interceptions for the Ducks.

No. 14 Kentucky 14, Vanderbilt 7

Benny Snell Jr. rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown, and the Wildcats kept pace with the SEC East leaders by beating the Commodores at Lexington, Ky.

The victory makes the Wildcats (6-1, 4-1) bowl eligible after just seven games. Kentucky shares the SEC East lead with No. 8 Georgia and No. 11 Florida.

After Snell had just 13 carries in Kentucky’s only loss two weeks ago at Texas A&M, the Heisman Trophy candidate was the centerpiece. He rushed 32 times against Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4), and the Wildcats gashed the nation’s 95th-ranked run defense for 280 yards on the ground.

No. 15 Washington 27, Colorado 13

Jake Browning fired a fourth-down, fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Aaron Fuller and guided the Huskies to victory over the Buffaloes at Seattle.

Browning’s 26-yard touchdown to Fuller came on fourth-and-5 and capped a 12-play, 84-yard drive, giving Washington (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) a 24-13 lead with 3:50 left. The Huskies have won nine straight meetings against Colorado.

After their first 5-0 start since 1998, the Buffaloes (5-2, 2-2) have dropped two in a row. They have lost 29 straight road games against ranked opponents.

No. 18 Penn State 33, Indiana 28

Trace McSorley passed for 220 yards and ran for 107 more, including two crucial rushing touchdowns, as the Nittany Lions ended a two-game losing streak with a win over the Hoosiers at Bloomington, Ind.

Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) trailed 21-20 in the third quarter before McSorley’s scoring runs provided the winning cushion.

Indiana (4-4, 1-4) started Peyton Ramsey at quarterback as usual but switched to freshman Michael Penix Jr. at times before Penix left in the third quarter with an apparent right knee injury on a play that knocked Penn State safety Garrett Taylor out of the game for targeting. Ramsey passed for 231 yards and a touchdown.

No. 19 Iowa 23, Maryland 0

The Hawkeyes got a touchdown from defensive end Anthony Nelson and three field goals from Miguel Recinos to stymie the Terrapins at Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) received 98 yards on the ground from Ivory Kelly-Martin on 24 carries. Quarterback Nate Stanley was 11 of 22 with 86 yards passing and one touchdown.

Maryland (4-3, 2-2) was held to seven first downs and just 115 yards on 39 offensive plays.

Temple 24, No. 20 Cincinnati 17 (OT)

Quarterback Anthony Russo hit Isaiah Wright on a 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting the Owls over the Bearcats at Philadelphia.

Cincinnati (6-1, 2-1 AAC) saw its unbeaten status disappear when freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder was intercepted by Shaun Bradley on a third-and-36 throw from the Owls’ 40.

Temple (5-3, 4-0) forced overtime when Russo found Branden Mack wide open down the right sideline for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 49 seconds left in the game. Russo completed 20 of 41 passes for 237 yards, finishing the day with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

No. 21 South Florida 38, UConn 30

Johnny Ford rushed for a career-high 164 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries as the Bulls overcame three turnovers to beat the Huskies at Tampa, Fla.

Blake Barnett threw two early interceptions, and USF (7-0, 3-0 AAC) had to overcome yet another slow start, trailing at the end of the first quarter for the fifth time this season. He finished with 265 passing yards.

Jordan Cronkrite rushed for 103 yards for his fifth consecutive 100-yard game, but his lost fumble led to a UConn field goal that pulled the Huskies (1-6, 0-4) within 31-23 midway through the fourth quarter. Ford’s 43-yard touchdown run with 4:46 left put the game away for USF.

No. 23 Wisconsin 49, Illinois 20

The Badgers forced five first-half turnovers, and sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 159 yards in a rout of the Fighting Illini on a cold and snowy afternoon in Madison, Wis.

The Badgers overcame some early sluggish play by quarterback Alex Hornibrook by dominating the line of scrimmage. Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) rushed for 357 yards, as three different players scored rushing touchdowns.

Illinois (3-4, 1-3) hurt any chance for an upset with sloppy play and an inability to extend drives. The Illini converted two of 12 third-down attempts and turned the ball over three times in their first four possessions.

—Field Level Media