Rutgers linebacker charged in double-murder plot

Rutgers University linebacker Izaia Bullock was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with a plot to commit murder, according to a news release from Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Rutgers University Police Chief Kenneth Cop.

Bullock, 22, of Piscataway, N.J., was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. The release notes the charges came after determining that on Monday, “Bullock initiated a plot to murder the family members of an acquaintance.”

The release also states the intended victims are not affiliated with Rutgers University, and multiple New Jersey news outlets reported that no one was hurt.

In an email statement to the Bridgewater Courier News, a Rutgers spokesperson confirmed Bullock has been dismissed from the team and the university is launching disciplinary proceedings. His profile page appears to have been deleted from the football roster on the university’s website.

Bullock is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending an initial court appearance in New Brunswick, according to the release.

Bullock’s charges are the latest scandal surrounding Rutgers football. In August, eight players were charged in a credit-card fraud scheme. Rutgers is currently 1-7 overall, 0-5 in the Big Ten.

—Field Level Media