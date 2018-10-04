SEC extends commissioner Sankey through 2023

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has agreed on a contract extension through at least 2023, the SEC announced on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 6, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during media day at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Sankey has served as commissioner of the league since June 1, 2015.

“Greg Sankey has led the SEC through an important period of growth and change, advancing our conference’s national standing while ensuring superior experiences for our student-athletes,” Dr. Harris Pastides, President of the University of South Carolina and current President of the SEC, said in a news release. “We look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success for the SEC at this important time in college athletics.”

Sankey, 54, was pleased with the extension that puts him in position to run one of the nation’s most prestigious conferences well into the next decade.

“I am privileged to serve the universities and advance the academic and athletics pursuits of the student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference,” said Sankey. “We are in the midst of a time of change for college athletics and I look forward to working with campus leaders to chart a course that sustains the incredible success of our conference and provides remarkable support for our student-athletes for generations to come.”

Sankey was Southland Conference commissioner for nearly seven years before joining the SEC in 2002. His roles included executive associate commissioner and Chief Operating Officer prior to replacing Mike Slive as commissioner.

Sankey also has served on various NCAA committees.

—Field Level Media