Reports: South Florida fires Strong after three years

Nov 16, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Charlie Strong (right) argues a call with Field Judge James Reif during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Raymond James Stadium.

Charlie Strong is out as head coach after three seasons at South Florida, according to multiple reports Sunday.

USF finished this season on a four-game losing streak to end with a 4-8 record, including a 2-6 mark in the American Athletic Conference.

Strong went 10-2 in his first season with the Bulls, but dropped to 7-6 in 2018. He ends with a 21-16 mark at the school, which hired him in December 2016 a few weeks after he was fired following a three-year stint at Texas.

Strong was dismissed with two seasons remaining on a five-year deal.

At USF, Strong replaced Willie Taggart, who is back on the market after being let go by Florida State during the season. He is “very interested” in returning to the Bulls, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Strong, 59, began his head coaching career at Louisville in 2010, posting a four-year record of 37-15. His time with the Cardinals included an 11-win season in 2012 that ended with a Sugar Bowl triumph, followed by a 12-1 season that culminated with Louisville ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, fueled both years by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

That success launched Strong to Texas, where he failed to lead the team to a winning record, with three straight seasons with seven defeats.

He has a career mark of 74-53 in 10 years, including a loss as Florida’s interim head coach for the 2004 Peach Bowl.

