Southern Mississippi QB Griggs suspended indefinitely

Southern Mississippi announced that quarterback Kwadra Griggs has been suspended indefinitely “pending the resolution of a student conduct matter” on Saturday.

The school did not release any further information.

Griggs, a senior, made seven starts and threw for 1,879 yards and 16 touchdowns against just two interceptions last season. He also ran the ball 83 times for 268 yards and three scores.

Griggs, who had heel surgery in the offseason, missed the entire 2016 season after being ruled academically ineligible.

With Griggs out of the picture, the quarterback job appears to be headed to junior college transfer Jack Abraham, who had been battling Griggs for the job in camp.

Redshirt freshman Marcelo Rodriguez and true freshman Tate Whatley are also in the mix for Southern Miss. Keon Howard — who played in nine games last season — transferred to Tulane.