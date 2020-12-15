Deion Sanders' son to transfer from South Carolina

FILE PHOTO: Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Tre' McKitty (87) dives for the pylon for a touchdown as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back John Dixon (22) and defensive back Shilo Sanders (21) defend during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

South Carolina safety Shilo Sanders became the latest player to leave the South Carolina program after entering the transfer portal, the Spartanburg (S.C.) Herald-Journal reported.

The redshirt freshman and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders played in nine games this season with 32 tackles, tied for seventh most on the team. He was available for four games during the 2019 season before redshirting.

A number or players have left the Gamecocks program after head coach Will Muschamp was fired Nov. 15. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu opted out and declared for the NFL draft. Safety R.J. Roderick also opted out, while linebacker Ernest Jones elected to not return for his senior season.

There is a possibility the younger Sanders could head to Jackson State, where his father was named head coach in September. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, another son of Deion Sanders, already has made a commitment to join the Jackson State program.