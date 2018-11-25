Scuffle breaks out after Aggies' upset of LSU

Former LSU and NFL running back Kevin Faulk, now the director of player development for the Tigers, was photographed in a scuffle with an unidentified man credentialed by Texas A&M in the moments after the Aggies’ stunning 74-72, seven-overtime upset early Sunday morning in College Station, Texas.

The man seen scuffling with Faulk previously had punched LSU special assistant Steve Kragthorpe in the chest, an LSU spokesman told ESPN. Kragthorpe, 53, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011 and has a pacemaker.

LSU informed reporters that Kragthorpe is OK.

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher denied having any knowledge of the incident after the game, despite videos appearing to show the unidentified man talking to Fisher on his way into the tunnel.

Texas A&M is reportedly waiting to review videos before making a statement.

The Times-Picayune reports that Aggies receivers coach Dameyune Craig, who held the same position with LSU in 2016, was seen shouting vulgarities at the LSU sideline after the game and also threw his headset at Tigers staffers and challenged them to fight.

Fans stormed the field immediately after No. 22 Texas A&M’s against No. 7 LSU. It was the highest-scoring game in NCAA FBS history.

The Aggies (8-4, 5-3) ended a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers (9-3, 5-3) by beating them for the first time in six tries since joining the SEC.

—Field Level Media