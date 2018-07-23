Tennessee dismisses DL Thaxton

Tennessee defensive lineman Ryan Thaxton was dismissed from the team following his domestic violence arrest.

Thaxton, 19, did not play as a freshman last season and had been suspended from the team since his arrest July 15.

According to police documents, the incident between Thaxton and his girlfriend started when he demanded she come with him to his dorm room. Police say the woman refused but Thaxton pushed her toward the room and carried her inside.

Thaxton was charged with false imprisonment and domestic assault.

