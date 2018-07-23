FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 23, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tennessee dismisses DL Thaxton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennessee defensive lineman Ryan Thaxton was dismissed from the team following his domestic violence arrest.

Thaxton, 19, did not play as a freshman last season and had been suspended from the team since his arrest July 15.

According to police documents, the incident between Thaxton and his girlfriend started when he demanded she come with him to his dorm room. Police say the woman refused but Thaxton pushed her toward the room and carried her inside.

Thaxton was charged with false imprisonment and domestic assault.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.