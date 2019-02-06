Ex-Longhorns star Young arrested

FILE PHOTO - Vince Young speaks to the press for the first time as a Buffalo Bill, at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz

Vince Young, the former star quarterback at the University of Texas who played six seasons in the NFL, was arrested outside of Houston on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Monday, according to multiple news outlets.

Young, who paid a $300 fine after pleading no contest to a similar charge stemming from an arrest in January 2016, paid a $500 bond later Monday and was released. He was also ordered to perform 60 hours of community service in his prior case.

The Houston Chronicle, citing the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department, reported that Young failed multiple field sobriety tests after he was found stopped in his black Cadillac early Monday morning.

Young led the Texas Longhorns to a national championship and finished as runner-up to Reggie Bush in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2005, although Bush gave back the award amid an investigation over he and his family receiving improper benefits while he was at Southern California.

In three seasons at Texas, Young passed for 6,040 yards and 44 touchdowns with 28 interceptions and rushed for 3,127 yards and 37 more scores.

Young was drafted third overall by Tennessee and played for the Titans for five seasons, appearing in 54 games and starting 47. He ended his career in 2011 in his one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing in six games and starting three.

Young finished with 8,964 yards passing and 46 touchdowns with 51 interceptions. He rushed for 1,459 yards and 12 scores.

—Field Level Media