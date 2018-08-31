Herman says familiarity a strength for Texas

Texas coach Tom Herman said this week that part of the Longhorns’ confidence for the coming season is based on familiarity.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Tom Herman (C) celebrates with cornerback William Jackson III (R) after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 38-24 during the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The 23rd-ranked Longhorns open the season against Maryland on Saturday at FedExField in Landover, Md., in the shadow of the Nation’s Capital.

“It’s the first time, I believe, in five years that we’ve gone back-to-back seasons with the same offense,” Herman said. “It’s the first time in five years that these kids have been able to take a deep breath and say, ‘I know what this is, I know what this means, I’m not learning a new language.’

“So the element of familiarity, the element of stability and then the element of the confidence in their level of training will allow them to play a lot more loose.”

One thing that won’t be familiar for the Longhorns is playing at FedExField, the home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins. Herman is adapting Texas’ normal routine to help his team get more comfortable with its surroundings.

Texas will conduct its walkthrough at FedExField on Friday afternoon in an attempt to get ready for the differences of playing in an NFL stadium.

“The pro numbers are in a different place and the pro hashes are in a different place,” Herman said. “You have to adjust because all of our splits by our receivers are based off landmarks on the field, and the pro numbers are a lot farther inside than they are the college numbers.

“Usually they’ll have little tick marks where the college numbers should be. So our receivers got to get adjusted to the spacing and all that. Our guys are really excited about playing, and I think they’re excited about doing their Friday walkthrough at the stadium as well.”

—Steve Habel, Field Level Media