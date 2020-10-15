No. 8 Cincinnati's positive tests postpone Tulsa game

The No. 8-ranked Bearcats’ road game against Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati, the American Athletic Conference announced Thursday.

The game between the Bearcats (3-0, 1-0) and Golden Hurricane (1-1, 1-0) has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Tulsa.

“We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday,” Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. “We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued dedicated of our medical staff throughout the pandemic.”

Tulsa is no stranger to coronavirus-related postponements. The Golden Hurricane saw last month’s game against Arkansas State postponed because of COVID-19 issues for the Red Wolves.

“I’m disappointed, first, for our football student-athletes and coaches, and obviously for our staff who has prepared so diligently, our campus and the City of Tulsa,” Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson said in a statement.

“This TU Homecoming game was a great opportunity to showcase our football program, the community and the American Athletic Conference against the nation’s No. 8 team. As the university, the conference and the NCAA have said throughout this pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes are at the forefront of all decisions.”

--Field Level Media