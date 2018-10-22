TCU's Turpin arrested on assault charges

TCU standout football player KaVontae Turpin was arrested Sunday on charges of assault with bodily injury of a family member, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 11, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (25) catches a pass for a touchdown as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Damarcus Fields (23) defends during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

A county spokesperson said Monday that Turpin was released, according to the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor and could bring as much as a year in prison and a $4,000 fine, if convicted.

“Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation,” TCU said in a statement. “The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law.

“The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges.”

Coach Gary Patterson did not comment on the arrest but was scheduled to speak with reporters on the Big 12 media teleconference later Monday.

Turpin, a senior from Monroe, La., is a wide receiver but excels on special teams. He returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown on Saturday and had a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown against SMU on Sept. 7.

He leads the Big 12 in punt return average (19.4 yards), is second in kick return average (26.0) and is second in all-purpose yards (143.8) per game.

—Field Level Media