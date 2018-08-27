UCLA suspends six players ahead of opener

UCLA has suspended six players for Saturday’s season opener, the school announced Monday.

Running back Soso Jamabo, tight end Devin Asiasi, defensive linemen Osa Odighizuwa and Moses Robinson-Carr, offensive lineman Boss Tagaloa and defensive back Mo Osling are out for the opener against Cincinnati for what the school described only as violations of athletic department policy.

Asiasi and Tagaloa will miss three games, and Jamabo was suspended for two, coach Chip Kelly confirmed. The remaining players will be out only Saturday.

Asiasi is in his first year with UCLA. He sat out last year as he transferred from Michigan. Tagaloa started eight games for the Bruins in 2017 and had 32 tackles and a sack.

Jamabo rushed for 446 last season in 10 games, scoring six touchdowns.

Odighizuwa played in 13 games last season, recording 15 tackles in a backup role. Osling appeared in 13 games as a backup defensive back and on special teams. He returned nine kickoffs, averaging 18.0 yards per return.

Robinson-Carr saw limited action as a backup tight end and on special teams in 2017. He caught one pass for four yards.

