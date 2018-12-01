Reports: Maryland to conduct final head-coach interviews

The University of Maryland plans to hold interviews with finalists Sunday and Monday in hopes of filling the school’s football head-coaching vacancy in the wake of the controversial firing this season of DJ Durkin, according to multiple reports.

Three reported final candidates have emerged: Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Michigan pass game coordinator Pep Hamilton and Matt Canada, the in-house offensive coordinator who served as interim head coach since August.

Per several reports, the interviews will be conducted with numerous university officials participating, most prominently president Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans.

Though it is unknown whether the school intends to target other candidates, Locksley and Hamilton were both given preliminary interviews earlier this week.

Locksley is a former Terps assistant coach who served multiple stints with the school (1997-2002, 2012-15), also once serving as interim head coach after Randy Edsall was terminated in 2015.

Hamilton has coached on the Michigan staff under Jim Harbaugh for the past two seasons as an assistant head coach, quarterbacks coach and coordinator of the passing game. He got his coaching start relatively close to Maryland’s campus at nearby Howard in 1997.

Canada joined the Maryland program in January and completed his 25th season in college coaching, serving as offensive coordinator at seven other schools — including most recently at LSU (2017).

Durkin was placed on leave on Aug. 11 amid reports of abusive treatment of players, which emerged in the wake of the June 13 death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair. McNair had suffered from heatstroke at a May 29 workout. Durkin was reinstated by the board of regents on Oct. 30, but was fired the following day by Loh.

Maryland went 5-7 this season and did not qualify for a bowl game for the second consecutive season. The Terrapins have not had a winning season since 2014.

