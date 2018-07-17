Parents say heatstroke caused Maryland lineman's death after workout

The parents of Jordan McNair, a football player at the University of Maryland who died in June following a team workout a week earlier, say heatstroke caused their son’s death.

The “Who We Are” section of the Jordan McNair Foundation’s website now reads: “The Jordan McNair Foundation was established in June 2018 by Tonya Wilson & Martin ‘Marty’ McNair following the death of their beloved son Jordan Martin McNair, an offensive lineman for the University of Maryland. Jordan’s untimely death was the result of a heatstroke he suffered during an organized offseason team workout.”

The Maryland football program revealed on June 4 that McNair, a sophomore, had been hospitalized following an organized team workout and was in stable but still critical condition. But the program did not specify what happened to force his hospitalization, nor exactly when he was hospitalized. It was later learned he was hospitalized on May 29.

McNair, 19, died on June 13.

In a summary of events released last week, the school revealed that head coach DJ Durkin was in attendance at the workout, as were the program’s strength and conditioning coaches. The school stated in the summary, “Our team has done this particular workout the past two seasons. The workout consisted of a warmup, baseline running drills and position-specific drills.”

According to The Baltimore Sun, athletic director Damon Evans said McNair was having trouble recovering after running 10 110-yard dashes.

McNair, from McDonogh High School in Owing Mills, Md., was listed as 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds on the Maryland football website.

