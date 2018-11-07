Maryland fires two trainers linked to McNair's death: reports

FILE PHOTO: Oct 27, 2018; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins players take a knee in front of their former teammates number Jordan McNair before the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Maryland has fired two athletic trainers who were linked to the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair earlier this year, according to multiple reports.

Steve Nordwall, assistant athletic director of athletic training, and Wes Robinson, the head trainer for the football program, were informed Tuesday that they wouldn’t be returning to their jobs. They had been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 10 amid an investigation into McNair’s death in June.

Head coach DJ Durkin was fired a week ago, and Rick Court, the strength and conditioning coach, reached a $315,000 settlement to leave the university on Aug. 13. President Wallace Loh said last week that he will retire in June.

Loh previously apologized for the circumstances surrounding the way McNair was tended to when he fell ill at a team workout on May 29 and blamed the training staff. McNair died on June 13.

The Washington Post said that Terrapins athletics department already had added two trainers who formerly worked for the Washington Capitals.

The Terps have shuffled staff and added new athletic trainers to help treat players. Greg Smith, the former head athletic trainer for the Washington Capitals, joined the team around the start of the football season and he later added Ben Reisz, who also worked for the Caps.

McNair suffered from heatstroke during a team workout and died two weeks later. An independent report detailed mistakes trainers went in treating him, which included following failing to follow standard heatstroke protocol, such as taking his temperature and immersing him in cold water. An hour also passed before trainers called 911, according to the report.

Robinson had been a trainer at Maryland since 2006 and Nordwall joined the staff in 2014.

—Field Level Media