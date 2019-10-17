Maryland WR Turner to redshirt after DUI arrest

FILE PHOTO: Oct 5, 2019; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley coaches during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Sidelined for the past three games following a DUI arrest, Maryland wide receiver DJ Turner will sit out the rest of the 2019 season.

“We’re going to keep supporting him as we have been, but we’re going to utilize the redshirt season that he has and hopefully get him back next year to play,” coach Mike Locksley told The Washington Post.

The 5-foot-9 senior is eligible for a redshirt under revised NCAA rules because he only appeared in three games this season.

Turner caught four passes for 84 yards for Maryland (3-3). He also returned three punts for 107 yards and a touchdown and added one kickoff return for 22 yards.

He was arrested following an early morning traffic stop on Sept. 20 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and disobeying an officer, among other violations.

