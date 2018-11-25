UNC fires Fedora after seven seasons

Nov 24, 2018; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Larry Fedora (left) greets players after a touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina has fired head coach Larry Fedora following a second consecutive nine-loss season.

Fedora’s Tar Heels lost in overtime to North Carolina State 34-28 on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Athletic director Bubba Cunningham announced the decision in a statement on Sunday morning.

“We appreciate all that Larry Fedora has done for us over the past seven years - coming to Carolina in the midst of an NCAA case and bringing stability to our football program when we most needed it,’’ Cunningham said.

“This was not an easy decision because of the deep affinity I have for Larry. It simply is time to take our football program in a new direction.”

Fedora, whose contract ran through the next four seasons, is owed $12 million.

Fedora finishes with a 45-43 record in seven years at North Carolina. He took over the team in 2012 while it was under a postseason ban and guided the Tar Heels to an 8-4 record. UNC reached a bowl game each of the next four seasons, going 1-3.

His 2015 team went 11-3 and finished the season at 15th in the Associated Press poll. The Tar Heels went 8-5 in 2016 before losing 13 of 18 games over the past two seasons.

