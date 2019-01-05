Report: USC won't let NFL teams interview Kingsbury

USC will not give NFL teams seeking a head coach permission to interview newly hired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, ESPN reported Saturday.

The New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals had intended to interview Kingsbury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that at the NFL owners meetings last month in Dallas, team officials learned they now had to seek permissions from schools to interview college coaches in the same way they ask NFL teams for approval. Not doing so could result in disciplinary action from the league, such as a loss of draft picks.

The Jets and Cardinals have interviewed candidates this week while waiting to see if Kingsbury will be allowed to talk with them.

Texas Tech fired Kingbury, 39, after a 5-7 finish. He quickly was snapped up by the Trojans to serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to replace Tee Martin.

The Jets were scheduled to interview former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy on Saturday, according to NFL Network. They already have interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Miami coach Adam Gase, with Dallas assistant Kris Richard set to interview Sunday. Baylor coach Matt Rhule reportedly also is under consideration for an interview.

The Cardinals reportedly interviewed Gase on Wednesday and former NFL coach Jim Caldwell on Thursday. Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor was scheduled to interview for the job on Saturday, and New Orleans assistant head coach Dan Campbell reportedly is on the interview list.

