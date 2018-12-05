Kingsbury officially hired by USC

Kliff Kingsbury is now officially in charge of the Southern California offense.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 24, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury checks the scoreboard during the second quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

USC formally announced the hiring of Kingsbury on Wednesday. The former Texas Tech coach will serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Kingsbury, 39, replaces Tee Martin, who was fired last week.

“We are very excited to welcome Kliff to the Trojan Family,” USC coach Clay Helton said in a statement. “He is a brilliant offensive mind and is on the cutting edge of the game today. His offenses have consistently been at the top of the college football statistical rankings. With the talent on our team, along with his leadership and coaching, I truly believe that we can take our offense to new heights.”

The Trojans went 5-7 this season for the school’s first losing season since 2000 under Paul Hackett.

Kingsbury was recently dismissed by Texas Tech after going 35-40 in six seasons.

Despite the losing record with the Red Raiders, Kingsbury has long been praised for his offensive innovation and ability to work with quarterbacks.

Kingsbury recruited, signed and coached quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. Mahomes was lightly recruited out of high school but has blossomed into perhaps the best young quarterback in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kingsbury also worked with former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel when he was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M as well as Case Keenum at the University of Houston.

Kingsbury was a quarterback at Texas Tech from 1998-2002.

—Field Level Media