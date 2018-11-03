Pitt runs past No. 25 Virginia behind Hall's haul

Senior running back Darrin Hall rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting Pittsburgh to a 23-13 victory over No. 25 Virginia in ACC play on Friday night at Charlottesville, Va.

Nov 2, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Darrin Hall (22) carries the ball fen route to a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hall, who had 19 carries, scored on runs of 41, 2 and 75 yards while topping the 200-yard mark for the second time in his career. The Panthers (5-4, 4-1 ACC) totaled 256 yards on the ground and recorded five sacks while moving into first place in the ACC Coastal Division.

Junior quarterback Bryce Perkins completed 17 of 24 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown for Virginia (6-3, 4-2), which lost while playing its first game as a ranked program in seven years. The Cavaliers had a three-game winning streak halted.

Virginia senior star receiver Olamide Zaccheaus had just four receptions for 31 yards.

Panthers sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett was 7-for-14 passing for 61 yards but his team outgained the Cavaliers 317-249.

Hall scored the go-ahead 2-yard run with 21 seconds left in the third quarter to cap a 15-play, 84-yard drive and give Pittsburgh a 14-10 lead.

Sophomore Brian Delaney kicked a 42-yard field goal to bring Virginia within one with 9:51 left in the game.

After a touchback, Hall exploded through a huge hole opened by the right side of the offensive line and motored 75 yards for a touchdown. A low snap prevented the point-after attempt, keeping the Panthers’ lead at 20-13.

Sophomore Alex Kessman kicked a 53-yard field goal — his sixth of more than 50 yards in his career — to increase the Pitt lead to 10 with 4:25 remaining.

The Panthers got on the board first when Hall navigated around left end and scampered 41 yards for a score with 6:09 remaining in the first quarter.

Just 15 seconds later, Virginia tied the score when Perkins connected with sophomore receiver Terrell Jana on a 42-yard touchdown pass. The Cavaliers took a 10-7 lead into halftime after Delaney booted a 29-yard field goal with two seconds left.