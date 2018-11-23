Washington band avoids serious injury in bus accident

Dozens of students were taken to local hospitals after a bus carrying members of the marching band for the Washington Huskies overturned on Thursday night, according to multiple reports citing the State Patrol.

The bus was one of three taking the students to Pullman, Wash., in advance of the Apple Cup rivalry game against Washington State on Friday.

The bus rolled over on an icy section of Interstate 90 shortly before 5:30 p.m. PT near the city of George.

Band director Brad McDavid said in a statement the band would not be completing the trip.

“The Husky Marching Band is like a family, and we do everything together,” said McDavid. “With that in mind, the band will not attend the 2018 Apple Cup game in respect and consideration of the recovery our students and staff need following our bus accident last night.”

Approximately 45 people were treated for injuries, but none were considered life threatening. There were 56 people on the bus when the accident occurred.

“The university is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman,” Washington spokesman Victor Balta told the Seattle Times.

Band members were sent to a nearby elementary school to regroup, where locals began bringing Thanksgiving leftovers after hearing of the ordeal.

—Field Level Media