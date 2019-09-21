QB Newman leads Wake Forest's rout of Elon

Jamie Newman passed for five touchdowns as Wake Forest overpowered in-state FCS opponent Elon for a 49-7 homecoming victory Saturday afternoon at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Sep 21, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Elon Phoenix at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest (4-0) completed the nonconference portion of its schedule before next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Boston College by compiling 607 yards of offense.

Newman, whose hometown is a few miles from Elon’s campus, completed 27 of 35 passes for 351 yards with one interception.

He threw two scoring passes apiece to Sage Surratt (5 and 48 yards) and Scotty Washington (4 and 31 yards). Washington finished with nine catches for 141 yards. Surratt, who has at least one touchdown in six consecutive games dating to last year, pulled in eight passes for 112 yards.

Elon (2-2) had a two-game winning streak snapped and managed less only 183 yards of offense.

Newman also threw a touchdown strike to Jaquarii Roberson. Backup quarterback Michael Kern completed all five of his attempts and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry in the fourth quarter.

The Demon Deacons finished with 393 passing yards. There was no scoring in the final 10 1/2 minutes.

Running back Kenneth Walker ran for a 20-yard touchdown for the Demon Deacons, whose previous two home triumphs came in close encounters against Utah State and North Carolina. Walker posted 91 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney played for the first time in three games as he came off an injury. He ran seven times for 39 yards.

Elon, ranked No. 22 in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches poll, scored in the final minute of the first quarter when quarterback Davis Cheek hooked up with Avery Jones for a 40-yard play. That helped cut the deficit to 14-7.

Cheek completed 9 of 18 passes for 74 yards. The Phoenix punted nine times.

Wake Forest, which won its fifth straight game against an in-state opponent, improved to 11-0-1 all-time against Elon.

—Field Level Media