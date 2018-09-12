Wisconsin WR Cephus to be tried on assault charges

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus must stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted two women this spring, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Jan 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) carrie the ball in the first quarter against the Western Michigan Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dane County Circuit Court judge rejected a motion to dismiss one of the counts at a preliminary hearing. The defense had contended the women were not as impaired as the prosecution said they were, which led to one of the charges.

In August, just before the start of the season, Cephus was charged with felony second- and third-degree sexual assault. The criminal complaint states he sexually assaulted both women in his apartment in April.

He is no longer with the Badgers, having left the team before the charges were filed to focus on the case. He was suspended from the program once charges were announced.

Cephus, a junior from Georgia, was in line to be Wisconsin’s top receiver this season. He has denied doing anything wrong and said the sex was consensual. He reiterated his innocence to reporters gathered at the courthouse on Tuesday.

“I know the truth, they know the truth,” Cephus said. “I look forward to clearing my name and fighting for who I am.”

His attorney, Stephen Meyer, said their defense at trial will be robust.

“Every point, every legal issue, will be argued and pursued until this guy walks home free,” he said, standing next to Cephus.

Meyer said he has surveillance videos that show the women leaving the apartment building without any issues and also a text message from one of the woman, hours later that have a heart and a kiss emoji.

—Field Level Media