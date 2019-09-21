No. 13 Wisconsin plows No. 11 Michigan, 35-14

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor scored two first-quarter touchdowns, and junior quarterback Jack Coan rushed for two more scores as No. 13 Wisconsin defeated No. 11 Michigan, 35-14, in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams Saturday in Madison, Wis.

Sep 21, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) leaps for a first down during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor, who earned All-American honors last season, had 12 carries for 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter.

Taylor left midway through the second with cramps and returned in the third quarter for the Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who have won five straight games against the Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. He finished with 23 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Coan completed 13 of 16 passes for a 128 yards and the two rushing scores, both coming in the 2nd quarter.

Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell earned redemption after a missed tackle in the first quarter that put Michigan in scoring position during its first series.

Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson threw a 68-yard pass to wide receiver Ronnie Bell to reach Wisconsin’s 7-yard line. Three plays later, Burrell recovered a Michigan fumble on the 4-yard line.

In the second quarter, Burrell intercepted a Patterson pass on Wisconsin’s 45-yard line for his second interception of the season.

The Badgers defense held Michigan (2-1, 0-1) to 96 total yards in the first half, including 9 rushing yards. The Wolverines finished with 299 yards overall, including 40 rushing yards.

Patterson connected on 14 of 32 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The senior was replaced late in the second quarter by junior Dylan McCaffrey, but returned in the third.

The biggest drawback for Wisconsin was a pair of targeting penalties toward the end of the third quarter.

Burrell was assessed a targeting penalty for a hit on Michigan quarterback McCaffrey with 4:19 left in the third. Less than two minutes later, McCaffrey was knocked down by Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson.

Burrell and Pearson were both ejected and will miss the first half of Wisconsin’s game next week against Northwestern.

Patterson returned under center after McCaffrey’s two hits.

Wisconsin held opponents scoreless for 162 minutes, 52 seconds - nearly 11 quarters - before Patterson found senior tight end Sean McKeon for a six-yard TD pass with 2:08 left in the third.

Patterson connected with junior wide receiver Tarik Black on a two-point attempt to trim Wisconsin’s lead to 35-8.

—Field Level Media