New accuser targets ex-Cougars QB Gesser

An additional accusation of inappropriate sexual advances targeting former Washington State University quarterback Jason Gesser, now an employee in the school’s athletic department, has led to him being placed on administrative leave.

Alyssa Bodeau, 27, said she filed an official complaint against Gesser with the school’s Office for Equal Opportunity on Monday, according to The Spokesman-Review newspaper in Spokane, Wash.

Bodeau said she was emboldened to speak up about her encounter with Gesser, which she said happened in June 2015, after news accounts surfaced last week about other women having made similar accusations against him.

The earlier allegations were reported by Washington State’s student newspaper, The Daily Evergreen. The report said that numerous women, including student interns and Gesser’s coworkers, had made the allegations, but that the Office for Equal Opportunity investigated in 2017 and cleared him of wrongdoing.

“This is new information and a different set of events than previously reported,” said Kimberly Anderson, executive director of the Officer for Equal Opportunity. “In accordance with standard WSU practice ... Mr. Gesser was placed on home assignment pending a full investigation into the allegations.”

Late last week, Gesser, perhaps best remembered for leading the Cougars to the Rose Bowl in 2003, called the earlier allegations a “non-story.” The Spokesman-Review said Gesser did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Monday. Gesser has been working as an assistant athletic director for the Cougar Athletic Fund.

“When other girls came forward, it changed the game,” said Bodeau. “When I saw that it was a pattern, that’s when I decided, ‘I’m not going to stay quiet.’ If it doesn’t stop now ... other girls will be in danger.”

