College football notebook: Hero teacher a Southern Illinois grad

Former Southern Illinois football player Jason Seaman has been identified as the hero teacher who tackled a student gunman during a school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.

Seaman’s mother, Kristi Hubly Seaman, said on Facebook that Jeremy had been shot three times in the abdomen, hip and forearm but was doing “well” after surgery. Seaman later released a statement, thanking “the first responders from Noblesville and Fishers for their immediate action and care. I want to let everyone know that I was injured but am doing great. To all students, you are all wonderful and I thank you for your support. You are the reason I teach.”

Police said the male student gunman in Seaman’s seventh-grade class had asked to be excused before returning to the classroom with two handguns and opening fire. One student was injured.

“Our science teacher (Jason) immediately ran at (the shooter), swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground,” student Ethan Stonebraker told The Associated Press. “If it weren’t for him, more of us would have been injured for sure.”

—Oregon senior linebacker Fotu Leiato was dismissed from the football team, university officials confirmed.

Leiato has been arrested twice in 2018. Leiato recorded 14 tackles last season as a junior and was expected to be a starter in 2018.

The 21-year-old was arrested in late April on charges of theft, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. Leiato also was booked on a misdemeanor trespassing charge in January.

—Former Indiana coach Bill Mallory died, three days after a serious fall. He was 82.

The University confirmed Mallory’s death not long after Mallory’s son, Curt, tweeted about his father’s passing. Mallory went 68-78-3 as Indiana’s coach from 1984-96. His teams went to six bowl games during his 13 seasons.

“Bill Mallory, beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach and friend, passed away peacefully Friday, May 25, 2018. He was surrounded by his extended family these last days with love, gratitude and celebration.”

