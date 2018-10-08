College football notebook: Irish up to No. 5, Longhorns No. 9

Notre Dame is in the top five and Texas is up to No. 9 as part of heavy movement in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday.

The Fighting Irish’s No. 5 ranking is their best of the season, while the Longhorns moved up 10 spots after knocking off Oklahoma in overtime on Saturday. Texas is part of the Top 10 for the first time since Sept. 19, 2010, when it was No. 7.

The Sooners were one of three programs that fell out of the top 10, sliding four spots to No. 11. LSU dropped eight places to No. 13 after losing to Florida, while Auburn went on a free fall from No. 8 to 21 after being beaten by Mississippi State.

The top four remain the same — Alabama at No. 1 and followed by Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson. The Crimson Tide received 59 first-place votes with Ohio State and Clemson getting one apiece.

—Miami receiver Ahmmon Richards is done playing football because of a “disabling neck injury,” the school announced.

Richards, a junior, hasn’t played since injuring a knee in the season opener against LSU. The university hasn’t revealed when the neck injury occurred.

Richards caught 74 passes for 1,382 yards and six touchdowns in 22 games for the Hurricanes. He was a freshman All-American in 2016 when he had 49 receptions for 934 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He broke school legend Michael Irvin’s mark for most receiving yards by a freshman.

—A Maryland booster who made controversial comments about late Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair last week was removed from the school’s travel group this weekend after players voiced outrage over his inclusion.

Rick Jaklitsch, an Upper Marlboro, Md., attorney, was scheduled to fly with the Terrapins to Michigan for Saturday’s game against the Wolverines, but players became upset when they saw his name on the passenger manifest, according to ESPN. After players informed senior associate athletic director Cheryl Harrison and other staff members of their disapproval, Jaklitsch was told he couldn’t join other boosters on the flight.

Jaklitsch commented on McNair, who died June 13 from heat stroke stemming from a May 29 practice, in a story published Monday by the student newspaper, The Diamondback. “As much as we hate to say this, Jordan didn’t do what Jordan was supposed to do,” Jaklitsch said.

—John Gagliardi, who spent six decades coaching Division III St. John’s University, has died, his daughter announced.

Gagliardi, the winningest coach in college football history, was 91. He coached at St. John’s, a private school in central Minnesota, from 1953-2012 and compiled a 465-132-10 record, winning four national titles in that span. Counting 1949-52 when he was head coach at Carroll College in Montana, he had a 489-138-11 record overall.

Gagliardi passed Eddie Robinson for the most wins by a coach in 2003 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame three years later.

