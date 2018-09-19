College football notebook: Stanford’s Love to face Oregon

Stanford star running back Bryce Love will return for Saturday’s game at Oregon, Cardinal coach David Shaw said Tuesday on the Pac-12 coaches teleconference.

Sep 8, 2018; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Bryce Love (20) runs with the football during the third quarter against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Love missed the game last Saturday game against UC Davis with an undisclosed injury. He apparently was injured in the fourth quarter of the Sept. 8 game against Southern California.

“Bryce is great,” Shaw said as the No. 7 Cardinal and No. 20 Ducks are 3-0 heading into the showdown in Eugene, Ore. “He’s ready to go and fired up for this weekend.”

Love, a senior, entered the season as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate but has just 165 rushing yards. He was held to 29 yards by San Diego State in the season opener and followed up with 136 against USC.

—Miami sophomore tight end Brian Polendey has been lost for the season due to an injury to his right knee, the school announced.

Polendey will undergo surgery to repair the damage. The type of injury suffered wasn’t revealed.

Polendey missed last Saturday’s game with Toledo. He caught one pass for 14 yards this season.

—After getting an unexpected weekend off, No. 16 UCF (2-0) will return to the field when it hosts Florida Atlantic (2-1) on Friday night.

The kickoff for the ESPN game at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando is at 7 p.m. ET.

The Knights have not played since shutting out South Carolina State 38-0 at home in the season’s second weekend to stretch their winning streak to 15 games. Their scheduled game at North Carolina last week was canceled because of the impending threat of Hurricane Florence.

—Field Level Media